Texas City, TX

Eater

A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy

A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris Co. Judge 'flip-flops' in constable defunding debate

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has responded angrily to those who contend she and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court stripped local Constables of millions of dollars they'd saved in their departmental "rollover" accounts. "It is a lie de-funding and you are hurting our law enforcement," said Hidalgo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Texas City High School Cheer Team will host

The Texas City High School Cheer Team will host a Cheer Clinic on September 17 from 9:00am to 2:00pm for children ages 5-12 in the TCHS Gym. Participants will learn cheers, chants and dances from the TCHS cheerleaders and Stingaree mascot, TC Ray. Families can see what they learned at the 2:00pm Showoff. Early registration is on Sept. 15 at TCHS from 6:00pm to 7:00pm or send forms back in to your child’s school. Morning registration begins at 8:30am on Saturday, Sept. 17. Early registration is $30 but is $35 on the day of. Download the form and get more details at www.tcisd.org/news.
TEXAS CITY, TX
#Chamber
houstonpublicmedia.org

Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon

A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Galveston Art League Invites Public to Fundraiser Gala on Sept. 18

Sunday, September 18, is your chance to support visual arts and art education in the greater Galveston County region – at the Galveston Art League’s annual gala. The fun of this year’s fundraiser gala, which includes live music and a multicourse brunch, will begin at 1:00pm in the historic Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston.
GALVESTON, TX
Axios

Battleship Texas on the move

Battleship Texas is headed to Galveston today for an extensive $35 million repair. Why it matters: The 108-year-old vessel is the only remaining U.S. Navy ship that saw action in World War I and World War II. The ship was commissioned in 1914 and was considered as one of the most powerful weapons in the world in its day.
GALVESTON, TX
The Associated Press

Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear

A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
FULSHEAR, TX

