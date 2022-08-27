Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Violence in Harris County: Mayor Turner, other local leaders speak about public safety at inaugu… | Houston
Violence in Harris County: Mayor Turner, other local leaders speak about public safety at inaugu…. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mayor Sylvester Turner and other...
Click2Houston.com
Investigates: Emails show city council relations director, William Paul Thomas, had close communication with private businessman
HOUSTON – City of Houston leaders are calling for an outside investigation into the actions of a now former city director, William Paul Thomas, after KPRC 2 Investigates uncovered emails showing negotiations in favor of a private businessman. Thomas, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge tied to...
Beto vs. Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
Eater
A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy
A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
msn.com
UH's Renu Khator remains the highest paid executive among Texas public universities
University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator retained her title as highest paid Texas public university executive, according to a national salary study released this month. Her base pay of nearly $1.2 million ranked second nationally, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education's executive compensation report. It was almost $500,000...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge 'flip-flops' in constable defunding debate
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has responded angrily to those who contend she and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court stripped local Constables of millions of dollars they'd saved in their departmental "rollover" accounts. "It is a lie de-funding and you are hurting our law enforcement," said Hidalgo...
thepostnewspaper.net
Texas City High School Cheer Team will host
The Texas City High School Cheer Team will host a Cheer Clinic on September 17 from 9:00am to 2:00pm for children ages 5-12 in the TCHS Gym. Participants will learn cheers, chants and dances from the TCHS cheerleaders and Stingaree mascot, TC Ray. Families can see what they learned at the 2:00pm Showoff. Early registration is on Sept. 15 at TCHS from 6:00pm to 7:00pm or send forms back in to your child’s school. Morning registration begins at 8:30am on Saturday, Sept. 17. Early registration is $30 but is $35 on the day of. Download the form and get more details at www.tcisd.org/news.
13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance
In a story 13 Investigates has brought you, Eyewitness News cameras captured no business activity when the sign was posted Tuesday.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon
A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
fox26houston.com
Texas Governor Greg Abbott kicks off his re-election campaign in Fort Bend Co.
FORT BEND COUNTY - We're nearly two months away from the November election, and Saturday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott kicked off his re-election campaign in Fort Bend County. Abbott went around a Richmond neighborhood knocking on doors and asking for votes. "The best way we can do that is...
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
The Dickinson ISD School Board will recognize and honor Mr. Wade McDonald
The Dickinson ISD School Board will recognize and honor Mr. Wade McDonald at tomorrow's school board meeting on 8/29/22. Mr. Mac was recently inducted into the Texas Bandmasters Hall of Fame.
thepostnewspaper.net
Galveston Art League Invites Public to Fundraiser Gala on Sept. 18
Sunday, September 18, is your chance to support visual arts and art education in the greater Galveston County region – at the Galveston Art League’s annual gala. The fun of this year’s fundraiser gala, which includes live music and a multicourse brunch, will begin at 1:00pm in the historic Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston.
Battleship Texas on the move
Battleship Texas is headed to Galveston today for an extensive $35 million repair. Why it matters: The 108-year-old vessel is the only remaining U.S. Navy ship that saw action in World War I and World War II. The ship was commissioned in 1914 and was considered as one of the most powerful weapons in the world in its day.
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
"It’s some of the best BBQ anywhere...I say if you're best in Texas, you are best in the world!”
"It’s some of the best BBQ anywhere...I say if you're best in Texas, you are best in the world!” -Arnold Garza. The competition-style barbeque served at Texas Pit Stop BBQ began several years ago.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Fort Bend Star
Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear
A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
