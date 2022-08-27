Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
thepostnewspaper.net
Welcoming an Old Friday Friend
It’s not just a football game. Not down here in Galveston County. Last Friday began a new season of communities coming together to celebrate the past while basking in the present with an eye on the future. For each of the area’s 11 high school football teams, last Friday...
thepostnewspaper.net
Galveston to Welcome Battleship Texas
Heavy rains through Texas last week caused flooding, particularly in the Dallas area, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration for 23 affected counties. Texans who were affected by the rain, which dumped more than 10 inches in Dallas, are encouraged to file insurance claims with their providers and to complete the voluntary Self Reporting Damage Survey issued by the Texas Department of Emergency Management by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. The survey helps the state identify damage across Texas to gain an understanding of what areas were affected during the recent severe weather.
thepostnewspaper.net
Hitchcock opened the regular season with one of the state’s biggest upsets
Hitchcock opened the regular season with one of the state’s biggest upsets as the Bulldogs trounced state-ranked Refugio 49-12. Hitchcock never trailed as they took a 28-0 halftime lead and never gave Refugio a chance to get into the game. The Bulldogs will host East Bernard this Friday at 7:30pm in its home opener.
thepostnewspaper.net
Texas City High School Cheer Team will host
The Texas City High School Cheer Team will host a Cheer Clinic on September 17 from 9:00am to 2:00pm for children ages 5-12 in the TCHS Gym. Participants will learn cheers, chants and dances from the TCHS cheerleaders and Stingaree mascot, TC Ray. Families can see what they learned at the 2:00pm Showoff. Early registration is on Sept. 15 at TCHS from 6:00pm to 7:00pm or send forms back in to your child’s school. Morning registration begins at 8:30am on Saturday, Sept. 17. Early registration is $30 but is $35 on the day of. Download the form and get more details at www.tcisd.org/news.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepostnewspaper.net
Galveston Art League Invites Public to Fundraiser Gala on Sept. 18
Sunday, September 18, is your chance to support visual arts and art education in the greater Galveston County region – at the Galveston Art League’s annual gala. The fun of this year’s fundraiser gala, which includes live music and a multicourse brunch, will begin at 1:00pm in the historic Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston.
thepostnewspaper.net
Jim’s Jungle on Saturday, September 10, 2022
Three Acres Food Truck Park, located at 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe, will welcome Jim’s Jungle on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A $5 wristband required to enter petting zoo area. Food trucks will be available from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Live music will be available from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Park entry is $5 for ages 14 and up. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.
Comments / 0