ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon

A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Student loan relief: Expert details strategies on how to pay off debt

President Biden announced his plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt to most borrowers while also extending the repayment freeze. Although far less than the amount that some lawmakers have pushed for, the plan would provide relief for more than 40 million Americans. Houston-area financial professional Matt Stevenson...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Business
Galveston County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Government
Galveston County, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Deadlines#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Pcc
KSAT 12

After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
HOUSTON, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy