houstonpublicmedia.org
Second Baptist Church receives blowback over politically charged sermon
A sermon delivered Sunday by Rev. Ed Young of Houston's Second Baptist Church, in which he criticized the crime-related policies of "left-wing progressives" and urged congregates to "throw those bums out of office," has raised questions about whether the church could be within the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service. Nonprofit organizations like the church are prohibited from lobbying or campaigning on behalf of or against a candidate for elected office, otherwise they could lose their federal tax exemption.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Houston homeowners waiting to have solar panels connected to grid
HOUSTON – Chris Bourque and his wife Zury wash dishes inside their home in Cypress, but what they’d really like to do is wash their hands of a huge problem with their brand new solar panel system. You see, despite all the money they have spent, they can’t...
Click2Houston.com
Student loan relief: Expert details strategies on how to pay off debt
President Biden announced his plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt to most borrowers while also extending the repayment freeze. Although far less than the amount that some lawmakers have pushed for, the plan would provide relief for more than 40 million Americans. Houston-area financial professional Matt Stevenson...
KHOU
Anti-fluoride conspiracists harassed Texas county election workers until they all quit
Gillespie County's entire elections staff quit last week, garnering national news. Here's why they left.
Click2Houston.com
Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
Actions speak louder than words...
I am running for city council because I love League City and the people that live here. During this anniversary week of Hurricane Harvey, I am reminded that it was this devastating disaster that started my interest in City Council.
msn.com
UH's Renu Khator remains the highest paid executive among Texas public universities
University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator retained her title as highest paid Texas public university executive, according to a national salary study released this month. Her base pay of nearly $1.2 million ranked second nationally, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education's executive compensation report. It was almost $500,000...
KSAT 12
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
cw39.com
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
Harris County votes to file lawsuit against Texas over 'defunding' law enforcement allegations
The issue that caused these accusations has to do with rollover funds. But the proposed budget does provide more money to all Harris County law enforcement entities.
nypressnews.com
Citing recent abortion polls, Texas Democrats go on offense against Republican opponents
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – At a news conference in Houston on Thursday, Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke slammed the state’s new law that bans most abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest. The only exception is to save a mother’s life. O’Rourke said, “Reproductive healthcare...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
It sure is fun watching popular lottery games' jackpots grow and dream of what you would do with $100 million, but we all it would be way more fun to win one, or even a smaller prize.
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
"It’s some of the best BBQ anywhere...I say if you're best in Texas, you are best in the world!”
"It’s some of the best BBQ anywhere...I say if you're best in Texas, you are best in the world!” -Arnold Garza. The competition-style barbeque served at Texas Pit Stop BBQ began several years ago.
Click2Houston.com
Rice University ranked among top 10 colleges in America; SEE FULL LIST
HOUSTON – Rice moved up a spot to become the No. 6 Best College in America in the Niche Best Colleges ranking for 2023, the Pittsburgh-based school search website said in a news release on Monday. Rice is also No. 7 in Best Value Colleges (up from No. 10...
12newsnow.com
Battleship Texas on the move: What you need to know, best places to watch the ship head to Galveston
LA PORTE, Texas — Tuesday will be the last full day the Battleship Texas will be docked at its longtime La Porte home at the San Jacinto Battleground. Some of the live video above is courtesy Battleship Texas Foundation. The last remaining battleship that served in both World Wars...
Click2Houston.com
Do not fall for this! Scammers allegedly calling citizens claiming they missed jury duty, must wire money immediately to stay out of jail
HOUSTON – Constable Alan Rosen is spreading the word about multiple reported cases involving a scam in which residents receive a phone call from a scammer presenting himself to be a Precinct 1 employee. The scammer identifies himself as, “Deputy Scott,” but this person is not an employee with...
