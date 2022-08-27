ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2 confirmed dead after truck drives into barbecue

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A truck drove off a Dutch dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue in a village Saturday evening, and police said two people were confirmed killed and multiple people were injured.

Police were trying to determine why the truck left the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam and careered down the side of a dike.

They said in a statement said that the driver, a 46-year-old man from Spain, was arrested as part of the investigation and taken to a police station.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. “For the time being, we are keeping all scenarios about the facts open,” the police statement said.

Photos of the scene showed bunting hanging between trees and chairs scattered around trestle tables.

Police worked into the night around the truck before a crane and a tow truck hauled it back onto the road.

Local Mayor Charlie Aptroot visited the scene Saturday night.

“My condolences go out to the victims, their families, eyewitnesses and first responders,” he said in a statement.

He added that he had spoken to many of the people at the scene and expressed “appreciation for the way in which people are there for each other.”

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The death toll from a truck crash in the Netherlands rose to seven Wednesday as local authorities said an unborn child was also killed when the vehicle drove off a dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue over the weekend.. “The loss is immeasurable and the grief immense,” local mayor Charlie Aptroot said in a statement. “So far, we have talked of six deaths, including 1 heavily pregnant woman. In consultation with the relatives, we have decided from now on to talk about seven deaths, including one unborn child.” Police initially said that three men and three women were killed, ranging in age from 28 to 75 in the crash. A further seven people were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition. The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Spanish man, was taken into custody by police on suspicion of causing the crash that happened Saturday evening in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, just south of the port city of Rotterdam. His identity wasn’t released, in line with Dutch privacy laws.
