Showdown between No. 1 Kahuku, No. 2 Punahou looms
A pair of 3-0 teams in Kahuku and Punahou are set to meet on the North Shore this week.
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
UH Women's volleyball hopes to bounce back in home opener
The team is trying to learn from their Texas A&M losses and is now focused on getting its first win of the season, when it plays its home opener on Thursday against Texas State. UH Wahine Volleyball hopes to bounce back in Thursday's home opener against Texas State. After some...
Honolulu Little League receives hero’s welcome at HNL
The Honolulu Little League team arrived back on Oahu on Monday afternoon.
Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
The origins of the name “Liliha”
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
New Home Listings Have Gone Down Drastically In Honolulu, Hawaii
There aren't a lot of homes available in Honolulu, Hawaii. We take a look at the statistics and why it is that there is a shortage of new places to purchase.
No one injured after helicopter lands at Aloha Stadium
A spokesperson for Aloha Stadium told KHON2 that the aircraft belongs to Rainbow Helicopters.
Liliha Bakery opens at Pearl Highlands
Liliha Bakery has opened its newest location at the Pearl Highlands Shopping Center. From their sweet coco puffs to their tasty Loco Moco, we’re checking out the most popular entrees.
Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
JOURNEY adds one final performance in Honolulu
JOURNEY has sold out their October 5 show, but if you didn't get the chance to buy tickets, they have added a second and final show.
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
Third graders in Pearl City and Aiea to receive free dictionaries from the Rotary Club of Pearlridge
The Rotary Club of Pearlridge (RCOP) began their annual free Dictionary 5000 project campaign this week that will benefit third graders in12 Pearl City and Aiea elementary schools for the 2022/2023 school year. The RCOP is also happy to welcome over 100 students and their teachers from Kanoelani Elementary School to the Dictionary 5000 project.
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights
While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
Inside One of the Craziest Long Weekends of Lifeguard Rescues in Oahu History
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. During the second week of July on the island of Oahu, no one could stop talking about the huge incoming south swell. News of it was a hot topic among lifeguards, residents, and visitors alike, and as John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division, traded texts and emails with other local emergency-response-system staffs in preparation, he noted the anticipation and considered the consequences. Tourist numbers were up, kids were out of school, locals were stoked. He’d watched video footage from Tahiti, where the swell typically rolls through before moving thousands of miles north to Hawaii. They’d treat the event as they would an incoming hurricane or tsunami. It looked to be impressive and rare but not unprecedented.
Hawaii struggles with backlog on building permits; create homeowner challenges
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) People in Hawaii who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states. That's according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu city council member is requesting an investigation into the...
Edith Kanakaʻole quarter design unveiled
The U.S. Mint released the design for a commemorative quarter honoring former University of Hawaiʻi instructor and late legendary kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole. The award-winning composer who taught at Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, is one of five American women to be minted on new quarters as part of the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters™ Program. She joins fellow honorees such as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, America’s first Native American prima ballerina.
Ready for Bishop Museum After Hours Night Market?
Starting Friday Sept. 9 you can head down to the museum and enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and more.
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
