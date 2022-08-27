Read full article on original website
Surgical Tech Grads Honored at Pinning Ceremony
HARLINGEN, Texas – During an evening of celebration, a group of 18 Texas State Technical College Surgical Technology program graduates pledged to provide the best patient care possible in a recent pinning ceremony held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Each graduate walked across the stage and received a pin...
Edinburg CISD accommodating boost in enrollment with portable buildings
Enrollment at Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has increased, with the district welcoming about 3,000 new students this year. The school board voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of portable buildings to accommodate those extra students and teachers. "Each portable is two classrooms, two classrooms for a ratio of 25...
Rice University scores No. 6 rank among best colleges in the US and No. 1 in Texas
"We're proud that Niche once again rates Rice not only one of the nation's top universities, but also one of the nation's best college values," the president of Rice said.
Student enrollment drops at Brownsville ISD
The Valley is growing, but student enrollment at some of the largest school districts is shrinking. That is not the case in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment at Edinburg ISD is up by 6,600. The school district credits several things, including its pre-k and athletic programs, for the boost in enrollment.
Vanguard Academy in Pharr implements new safety measures
Vanguard Academy in Pharr has implemented new safety measures for the 2022-2023 school year. The district first announced the new safety protocols in June, which included clear backpacks, armed guards, police officers on campus, 24-7 surveillance, a system that checks the backgrounds of adults, and locks on all doors. The...
Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
Bomb threat forces Mission CISD to evacuate school
MISSION, Texas – (ValleyCentral) – A threat of a bomb on campus forced the evacuation of Escobar-Rios Elementary in Mission this morning. According to a news release, Mission CISD said an anonymous caller claimed there was a bomb on school grounds. The call was received at 11:16 a.m. and the students and staff were evacuated […]
Emergency care clinic coming to Palmview
PALMVIEW, Texas – A 15,000 square-foot standalone emergency clinic will be the anchor tenant for the City of Palmview’s Main Street project. The development was discussed at a recent Commercialization and Investment Tour hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. “We’re in the final stages, the final stages...
Students evacuated due to bomb threat at elementary school, Mission CISD says
Students at Escobar-Rios Elementary School were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to the Mission Consolidated Independent School District. School officials say students are safe and no students were injured. The district says at 11:16 a.m., it received an anonymous call from a person who claimed there...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
Texas offering $5,000 for info on migrant stash houses
Texas is offering up to $5,000 for information on stash houses wh
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
Valley to receive $2.5 billion for highway improvements
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation district office in Pharr will receive $2.5 billion from the Texas Transportation Commission for highways projects for the next 10 years. The funding is a part of the United Transportation Program’s 10-year plan addressing highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail and freight and international trade. […]
Mendez: Brownsville Is Providing the Infrastructure for Bridging the Digital Divide
They call it the “digital divide” – the gap between those who have access to reliable, high-speed Internet and devices that connect to the Internet, and those who do not. There are many contributing factors to this “digital divide” including such things as affordability, adoption, access, and the proficiency of the users. However, at the core of this divide is Internet infrastructure.
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Big Tex Choice Award' Winners
BEST TASTE — SAVORY. Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes. Following the layout of the trendy party plate, the Fried Charcuterie Board is a combination of mozzarella cheese, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, Italian herbs and balsamic. It is then wrapped and fried in wonton wrapping. Finally, the fried creation is topped with creamy goat cheese and hot honey.
Bomb Threat Disrupts Classes At Mission Elementary School
A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Mission elementary school late this morning. A statement from the Mission CISD says at around 11:15, someone called and claimed there was a bomb on the grounds of Escobar-Rios Elementary. Students were moved out and several law enforcement agencies moved in. The...
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
