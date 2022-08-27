Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
Science Focus
Opioid painkillers provide little relief for those suffering from chronic pain. Perhaps music is the answer
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. For decades scientists have been studying the pain-relieving properties of music. All of us will have experienced pain at some point in our lives. We all know how pain can affect our physical activities, but it also affects how we feel mentally and emotionally, as well as other health-related factors such as our ability to sleep. This is especially true for those who suffer from chronic pain..
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
boldsky.com
Love Wine? We May Have Bad News For You: 5 Signs You Should Stop Drinking Wine; Alcohol Addiction Helpline
Drank all around the world and used in cooking globally, wine has a special place in one's life. Okay, maybe not everyone but definitely a large majority. For ages, wine has been used not only for recreational purposes but also for various health conditions. Made from fermented grape juice, the...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Psilocybin May Help Treat Alcohol Addiction, Study Shows
By the time Jon Kostas was 25, he was desperate to beat his alcohol addiction. He had started drinking at age 13 and had cycled through different treatments—going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, taking pharmaceutical medications, and trying in-patient rehab—but nothing worked. Ever since 2015, however, when he took part in a clinical trial that combined talk therapy and psilocybin—the psychedelic active ingredient in magic mushrooms—Kostas has quit drinking. “I’m forever grateful and indebted,” he says. “This saved my life.”
What Does It Mean to Be Clairsentient?
If you've always felt like an emotional sponge, capable of absorbing the energy and feelings of those around you, you may consider yourself an empath. However, in the metaphysical world, those intense gut feelings are sometimes viewed as a sign of clairsentience. While many people are sensitive to the emotions of others, clairsentience refers to the ability to pick up on explicit messages from the energy and feelings of those around you without having clear knowledge beforehand.
nypressnews.com
Smelly symptom that affects 90% of UK population may lead to ‘devastating’ heart infection
Infective endocarditis is diagnosed once the bacteria reach the lining of the heart, the heart valve, or blood vessels. According to the American Heart Association, the condition sometimes develops suddenly and may become life-threatening within days, or appears slowly over a period of weeks to several months. Fortunately, gum disease...
Women at risk of deadly condition as thousands of cases are missed
THOUSANDS of women are getting worse NHS care than men after suffering a heart attack, research reveals. Experts blame sexism in medicine for nearly 12,000 cases being wrongly classified as low risk. It means these women have missed out on potentially life-saving treatment - such as surgery or clot-busting drugs.
Psychedelic drug could help treat addictions, study shows
Two doses of psilocybin pills, along with psychotherapy, helped people with alcohol use disorder reduce drinking for at least eight months after their first treatments, results from the largest clinical trial of its kind show. The theory is that psilocybin makes the brain more malleable. NBC News’ Harry Smith spoke with a few people who participated in the study about their experience.Aug. 24, 2022.
calmsage.com
All About Psychotic Break (Sign, Causes & Treatment)
We often talk about a mental breakdown but did you know about a psychotic break? A psychotic break can be best described as a ‘loss of touch with reality. A psychotic break is considered an indication of an underlying mental health condition or warning sign that your present mental illness is worsening.
An Intro to Narcissistic Personality Disorder: The Mental Disorder Affected America and The World
Narcissistic Personality Disorder is an interesting personality disorder to consider. It is a condition that is associated with a variety of different conditions such as patterns of grandiosity, strong focus on power fantasies, desire for admiration, arrogance, a great lack of empathy, and constantly being envious of others. Narcissistic Personality Disorder, or NPD for short, may be affecting about 6.2% of the general population, which is about one out of sixteen people. It is one of the ten personality disorders you can find listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5): a book that was created by the American Psychiatric Association with information on different mental conditions as well as different treatment recommendations, and basic information on mental disorders both average Joes and experts can understand.
Dying Patients Are Fighting for Access to Psychedelics
Erinn Baldeschwiler, a 48-year-old with metastatic breast cancer, is struggling with anxiety and depression as she nears the untimely end of her life. “The last thing I want is to be terrified and scared and anxious, especially when I pass,” she says. She knows that no treatment can...
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
Medical News Today
Can CBD oil help people with dementia?
While some proponents claim that cannabidiol (CBD) can improve dementia symptoms, there is no convincing evidence to support this. Is CBD legal?The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the legal definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act. This made some hemp-derived CBD products with less than 0.3 percent THC federally legal. However, CBD products containing more than 0.3 percent THC still fall under the legal definition of marijuana, making them federally illegal but legal under some state laws. Be sure to check state laws, especially when traveling. Also, keep in mind that the FDA has not approved nonprescription CBD products, and some products may be inaccurately labeled.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurses Use New Smart Socks to Prevent Patient Falls
If you have ever seen or responded to a patient falling, you’re not alone. Patient falls are the most common adverse events reported in hospitals. Around 700,000 to 1 million patient falls occur in U.S. hospitals every year, resulting in around 250,000 injuries and up to 11,000 deaths. About 2% of hospitalized patients fall at least once during their stay.
Doctor busts 10 common health myths - including needing to drink eight glasses of water and not drinking alcohol while on antibiotics - and shares the advice to follow instead
A doctor has busted some common health myths - explaining why you don't need to drink eight glasses of water day or clean your ears, despite popular belief. Dr Sara Kayat appeared on today's episode of This Morning to separate health advice fact from fiction during a segment with presenters Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.
healthcareguys.com
People in Addiction Recovery: 10 Most Common Challenges
Addiction is a very powerful mental health situation, and if you are addicted to drugs, alcohol, and other toxic behaviors, even if you want to, you might find it difficult to break free. It affects the brain in ways that make quitting difficult, both physically and mentally. Some people believe...
