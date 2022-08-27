Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee Health sells 45.6 acres in Estero for $32 million to apartment developer
Lee Health sold 45.6 acres fronting U.S. 41 and Coconut Road in Estero for $32 million. Coconut Road Estero Apartments LLC, which is owned by South Carolina-based developer Woodfield Development and ELV Associates, bought the land, looking to build an apartment complex and town center. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure
Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police investigating after someone is shot with Orbeez gun on Del Prado Blvd
Cape Coral police are investigating after someone is shot with an Orbeez gun on Del Prado Boulevard on Monday night. The victim was shot in the hip, and the Cape Coral Police Department is investigating it as a battery. Orbeez guns are sold to kids at stores like Walmart and...
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
dailyadvent.com
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SRS Brokers $46.7M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Fort Myers, Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a 75-bed skilled nursing facility located at 13960 Plantation Road in Fort Myers. An entity doing business as Plantation Medical Center SNU LLC sold the property to a private 1031 investment firm based in New York City for $46.7 million.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Study: Rent growth slowing in Fort Myers
In July, Fort Myers and Miami continued to lead the U.S. in the largest year-over-year rent increases at 25.22% and 24.61%, respectively, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama. But over the past six months, Fort Myers’ average rent rose only 7.05%, while Miami’s average was up just 8.39%, indicating the worst of the rent hikes occurred more than six months ago. The July rankings show Florida markets have eight of the 10 largest annual rent increases in the U.S.: Fort Myers; Miami; No. 4 Sarasota-Bradenton (19.71%); No. 5 Daytona Beach (19.69%); No. 6 Port St. Lucie (19.42%); No. 7 Orlando (19.25%); No. 9 Melbourne (18.79%) and No. 10 Lakeland (18.66%).
Mysuncoast.com
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old who ingested a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in Port Charlotte two months ago is being flown to Chicago for continued treatment, his family says. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family were visiting a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. Caleb began complaining...
fox4now.com
St. Matthew's House Grand Reopening Sale at Naples Thrift Store
NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is hosting a Grand Reopening Sale at it’s Naples thrift store tomorrow. St. Matthew’s original thrift store location recently underwent an extensive renovation and will officially reopen tomorrow. To celebrate, the store is holding a sale on its clothing items.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79
Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples office, shopping center sell for nearly $27 million
Grant Pohlmann of Psalm 89:11 Holdings LLC purchased the 86,000-square-foot Fountain Park and Olympia Shopping/Office Center, 7935, 7941, 7955 Airport Road N. and 2400 Vanderbilt Beach Road, in North Naples from Fountain Park Retail Center LLC for $26,765,809. The property consists of more than 40 tenants.
fox35orlando.com
Video of 3-legged Florida alligator spotted outside Topgolf goes viral
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A three-legged alligator in Florida is now a TikTok sensation after a video went viral of its visit to Topgolf recently. "Tell me this is not the most Florida ******** thing you've ever seen right now," Amanda Leigh Demuth says, who captured the video on Aug. 24 at a Topgolf in Fort Myers. Demuth, 28, told FOX News she began filming the large reptile as she arrived to the venue. She later posted the video onto TikTok.
florida-backroads-travel.com
27 OLD FLORIDA TOWNS ON US-17
US-17 is known as the Coastal Highway because for much of its length it travels a route close to the Atlantic Coast. It begins in Winchester, Virginia, and has its southern end in Punta Gorda, Florida. For most of its distance in Florida, it does not run along the coast.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal
Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte deputies searching for 2 people in vehicle burglary
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two people who have information on a vehicle burglary. The vehicle burglary happened in the Murdock Circle area of Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to...
WINKNEWS.com
Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda
There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
