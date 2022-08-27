Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks in September
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending checks out. Residents of Hawaii and Illinois are set to get refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
Live in California? Here's How to Get a Bank Account and More Than $1,000 for Your Kid's Education
California just became a better place to have kids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas Senator’s Election Rigging Claim Dissolves on Contact With Sanity
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) managed to go viral on Wednesday night with a dubious claim about the election for Alaska’s U.S. House seat. Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich lost out to Democrat Mary Peltola in the race to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R) on Wednesday in a vote which used ranked-choice voting, where voters rank candidates in order of preference. Incensed at the GOP loss, Cotton tweeted: “Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections,” later adding: “60% of Alaska voters voted for a Republican, but thanks to a convoluted process and ballot exhaustion—which disenfranchises voters—a democrat ‘won.’” Critics online pointed out that while 60 percent of voters chose a Republican, they didn’t choose the same candidate, and so many were worried about Palin’s potential election that they opted for a Democrat instead. Others highlighted that Cotton’s claim could just as well apply to the Electoral College system, which has taken Republican presidents to the White House in both 2000 and 2016 despite them receiving fewer votes than their Democratic rival.Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections.— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 1, 2022 Read it at Huffington Post
Comments / 0