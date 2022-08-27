Read full article on original website
xCollective: The Future Of Diversity
XCollective is an up-and-coming female and nonbinary project that aims to help women mint NFTs and find jobs in the crypto web3 industry. They have an emphasis on achieving fair pay for women using a decentralized recruiting network. The project should also increase women's and nonbinary individuals' role in crypto adoption and development of web3. Women and nonbinary individuals have a unique view of web3 helping the community grow through efficient marketing as well as attracting a diverse population.
What it Means to be a Senior Software Engineer
I don’t always agree with the way people entitle engineers. All of these specialists aim to achieve the Senior title because this means success and career development for them. However, the way many of them are given this title is often unmotivated. How can we measure whether an engineer...
HackerNoon
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 3
In this chapter we present a review and an analysis of total expenditures for on-line computing in a large number of laboratories supported by the Atomic Energy Commission and the National Science Foundation through 1968. (Appendix B gives the background for this economic survey.) On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics,...
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
AI Meets IoT: What is the Artificial Intelligence of Things
From 60% to 73% of all enterprise data goes unused for analytics. An average company loses 12% of its revenue due to missing out on data analytics opportunities. Combining AI and IoT solutions, businesses can tap into their data and glean insights that were previously unavailable. AIoT is a mix...
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
The Nature Of Knowledge
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Volume II: Book IV, Chapter IV: Of the Realities of Knowledge, of the Realty of Ideas. John Locke: 'Knowledge placed in our Ideas may be all unreal or chimerical' 'All knowledge lies only in the perception of the agreement or disagreement of our own ideas'
Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design
Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
How to Implement a Basic JavaScript Application
In a previous article in this series, we learned about getting input from others before beginning to code our application. After we’ve clarified all the doubts with the project stakeholders, we are then ready to turn our prototype into a JavaScript application. What are we working on?. The goal...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great
Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
The Noonification: Dash to the New Writer Dashboard (8/31/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone. By @dmytro-spilka [...
2022 Noonies Programming Nominee Roy Derks on GraphQL, React, and More
I’m Roy Derks! A tech speaker, writer, and software developer from the Netherlands!. I’ve been nominated for the categories below, and if you've enjoyed anything I've written this year, please take some time to vote for me. I’m nominated for multiple Noonies 2022 awards, show your support and...
It Is Important For Entrepreneurs to Take Time Off
It takes a lot of labor to run a business. The majority of people who become self-employed do so to pursue a passion and have greater control over their time. But it frequently comes as a shock that company owners put in far more hours than the typical worker. When...
