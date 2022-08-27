Native health expert says stats are likely an undercount due to poor data collection. August 31, 2022 (Seattle) -- The National Center for Health Statistics, a federal agency under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released a report titled Provisional Life Expectancy Estimates for 2021, which found that the American Indian and Alaska Native population had the steepest decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, dropping from 71.8 to 65.2 years of age. American Indians and Alaska Natives also had the steepest decline from 2020 to 2021, dropping from 67.1 to 65.2 years of age.

