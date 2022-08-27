Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
My Body My Data Act
August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS VOTE 4-1 TO SUPPORT JACOBS BILL TO PROTECT DATA ON REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH
August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS HEAR UPDATE ON NEW DEPARTMENT’S PROGRESS HELPING HOMELESS PEOPLE, IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES
East County News Service; San Diego County Communications Office contributed to this report. August 30, 2022 (San Diego) -- A new County department reported Tuesday that in its first year, it secured $30 million to address homelessness, provided housing options for over 4,400 people, held or participated in hundreds of community events to create equitable communities and worked to support immigrants and refugees.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY SUPERVISOR JOEL ANDERSON HEARS COMMUNITY CONCERNS DURING TOWN HALL MEETING IN JULIAN
August 31, 2022 (Julian) -- Joel Anderson, County Supervisor for District 2, held a Community Coffee Town Hall meeting in Julian on August 11. Approximately 100 residents filled Julian’s historic town hall to discuss issues of concern, ranging from fire safety and road improvements to animal control and the exceptionally high cost of fire insurance, and many other matters of concern to residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountymagazine.org
#Border32Fire
Update: All schools in the Mountain Empire School District will be closed tomorrow due to the fire. August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County)—The #BorderFire32 has swelled to 1,600 acres since starting this afternoon near State Route 94 and Barrett Lake Road near Dulzura. The fire is burning...
eastcountymagazine.org
THE BEAGLES HAVE LANDED
108 Rescued Beagles reach El Cajon animal shelter and prepare for adoption. August 31, 2022 (El Cajon) -- As the wheels of the Embraer Brasilia touched down on the runway of Gillespie Field at 1:43 p.m., 108 rescued beagles officially became San Diegans. The dogs, rescued from Envigo, a Virginia-based company that breeds animals for sale to scientific research & testing facilities, arrived on time and in good spirits.
eastcountymagazine.org
high temps
August 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A long duration and high impact heat wave with triple-digit temperatures is expected to begin Tuesday and last through at least Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service predicts. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news,...
eastcountymagazine.org
FEDERAL REPORT FINDS NATIVE AMERICANS HAD SHARPEST DECLINE IN LIFE EXPECTANCY IN 2021
Native health expert says stats are likely an undercount due to poor data collection. August 31, 2022 (Seattle) -- The National Center for Health Statistics, a federal agency under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released a report titled Provisional Life Expectancy Estimates for 2021, which found that the American Indian and Alaska Native population had the steepest decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, dropping from 71.8 to 65.2 years of age. American Indians and Alaska Natives also had the steepest decline from 2020 to 2021, dropping from 67.1 to 65.2 years of age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountymagazine.org
FIRE IN LAKESIDE PROMPTS EVACUATION WARNINGS
Photos: Left, by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson, right via San Diego Fire Dept. Update 7:30 p.m.: New road closures: Vine St. north of Mapleview St. to cul-de-sac, · Mapleview St. east from Channel Rd to SR-67, and Lakeside Ave. closed between SR-67 and Channel Rd. August 31, 2022 (Lakeside) –...
eastcountymagazine.org
EXERCISE SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR HIGH FIRE DANGER
August 30, 2022 (San Diego) - The National Weather Services has issued a prolonged heat wave through Labor Day and that creates an elevated fire risk. County emergency officials are offering the following tips to reduce the fire risk. People are asked to avoid using power tools to clear away...
eastcountymagazine.org
EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS: BORDER 32 FIRE THREATENS TOWNS
Photo, left: View from one mile west of Barrett Junction, looking east toward Potrero. August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Fueled by extreme heat, dry and windy conditions, the Border32Fire has grown to 4,324 acres tonight and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. The communities of Potrero, Barrett and Tecate are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reports tonight.
eastcountymagazine.org
Spring Valley shooting arrests
SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR SPRING VALLEY SHOOTING; WEAPONS SEIZED. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountymagazine.org
SCORCHING HEAT, HIGH FIRE RISK FORECAST STARTING TUESDAY
August 29, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A long duration and high impact heat wave with triple-digit temperatures is expected to begin Tuesday and last through at least Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service predicts. Elevated fire weather conditions for inland valleys, mountains, and deserts are also...
eastcountymagazine.org
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS
Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
eastcountymagazine.org
NEED A FREE RIDE TO A COOL ZONE DURING HEAT WAVE? CALL 211
August 30, 2022 (San Diego) -- The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat warning due to triple digit temperatures forecast in much of East County and local deserts through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. The County operates Cool Zones at some libraries and community centers....
eastcountymagazine.org
HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON
August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
Comments / 0