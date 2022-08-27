Read full article on original website
1107 W. Osborn Rd. #113
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Central Phoenix - Very private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in central Phoenix with lots of natural lighting. All appliances are included (glass top stove and vintage oven) except the washer/dryer located in the on-site laundry room. Assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking in the rear of the complex. The onsite pool is right outside your patio. This unit is pet friendly with some breed restrictions. Water, sewer & trash are included in your rent.
6730 N 17th Ave
- Forte apartments, a 21 unit complex, is located in a quiet residential neighborhood on 17th ave. just south of Glendale Ave in West-Central Phoenix. Forte Apts is conveniently located just east of the I-17 freeway which gives residents easy access to the entire valley and is in close proximity to a number of employers, shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment venues.
623 W Guadalupe Rd #254
ADORABLE CONDO FOR RENT! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is remodeled and ready to go! Featuring cherry cabinets and newer carpet and tile! Fridge and full-sized washer and dryer included! There's even a community pool! Hurry to this one! **SORRY, NO CATS**. No Cats Allowed. Location. 623 W...
12702 W. Well St.
SINGLE STORY IN RANCHO EL MIRAGE!! - CORNER LOT HOME WITH CARPET AND VINYL FLOORING; THIS 3 BEDROOM, OFFICE/DEN AND 2 BATH HOME FEATURES AN OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, VAULTED CEILINGS. INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER, LARGE EN SUITE. NEAR PARKS AND SCHOOLS.***NO PETS ALLOWED***. No Pets Allowed.
305 S. Wilson St. #102
Downtown Tempe 2 Bedroom with LOFT 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage - Fantastic townhouse located in the heart of Tempe and within walking distance to ASU, the Metro light rail, downtown Tempe and Tempe Beach Park. This two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse is perfect for separation. One bedroom with a loft space on the top floor, which has been used before as a third sleeping area, with a HUGE walk in closet, common space in between and 2nd bedroom on the main floor. Spacious 2 car garage! All appliances included, 2 private balconies with a mix of carpet and tile throughout. Community also includes grassy common area, BBQ and community pool. Currently being painted, we will have updated picture 7/9.
2515 W Running Deer Tr
Charming 4 bed home with large backyard, BBQ in Norterra area - Charming 4 bed Norterra Area home situated on a large lot with amazing great curb appeal in Dynamite Mountain Ranch. Gorgeous dark wood flooring throughout the formal living and dining room, you won't be disappointed 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with nice sized lot. All four bedrooms are upstairs, You'll love the intimate private patio just off the family room perfect for outdoor entertaining. RV Gate. Minutes away from THE SHOPS AT NORTERRA and the I-17. MUST SEE!!
6614 W Polk ST 21245229 (001)
3 Bedroom home in Phoenix! - Wow this BEAUTIFUL Home is fully remodeled top finishes. Kitchen is big with lots of cabinets, new granite counter top, under mount stainless steel sink, flooring is all tile down stairs and bath rooms the bedrooms have carpet, Located in the beautiful NORTHGLEN community you really feel the pride of ownership in this neighborhood. Close to I 10, shopping and schools. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! A REAL MUST SEE!!!
Where Families Grow
Tag line and website address wherefamiliesgrow.com. Lynnwood Apartments 5535 W McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ.
2333 E. Southern #2044
Excellent 1 bedroom w/ loft - Excellent 1 bedroom w/ loft in a park like setting in Tempe. All appliances included, ceiling fans, fireplace, private single car garage with entrance to your unit. Bedroom on main level with access to the bathroom from the bedroom and from the kitchen. Spiral staircase to loft area with closet. Beautiful Saltillo tile in all main areas with new carpet in the bedroom and loft and new paint throughout.
8326 E Columbus Ave
CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE! REMODELED! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS! GRASS YARD! - Single Family Detached, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Close to Downtown Scottsdale, Remodeled in 2016 with Tile floors in all living areas! New Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave! Dual Pane Windows! Grass Backyard! Pets ok! Fresh new paint! Home completely remodeled! Ready for immediate move in!
