Downtown Tempe 2 Bedroom with LOFT 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage - Fantastic townhouse located in the heart of Tempe and within walking distance to ASU, the Metro light rail, downtown Tempe and Tempe Beach Park. This two bedroom, two bathroom townhouse is perfect for separation. One bedroom with a loft space on the top floor, which has been used before as a third sleeping area, with a HUGE walk in closet, common space in between and 2nd bedroom on the main floor. Spacious 2 car garage! All appliances included, 2 private balconies with a mix of carpet and tile throughout. Community also includes grassy common area, BBQ and community pool. Currently being painted, we will have updated picture 7/9.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO