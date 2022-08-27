ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

Security Federal Athlete of the Week: Aug. 21-27

Partnering with Security Federal, the Warren County Sports Authority will honor a standout local athlete each week. The WCSA and the Friendliest Bank in Town love seeing great athletic achievement and there are plenty to pick from every week in Warren County. From winter to summer, spring to fall, and on courts, fields, diamonds, dance floors and anywhere else an athlete can succeed, Security Federal and the Sports Authority are going to be on the lookout for the best of the best!
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
Sparta, TN
Sports
Simmons Says farewell to WCSA

When I started the Warren County Sports Authority, I truly didn’t know what to expect. I knew I loved covering the Pioneers, the Broncos and all our county programs, but I didn’t know if anybody would reach into their billfold and commit their hard-earned money to read my coverage. I hoped they would, but deep down you never know until the first post goes live.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
The Homemade Fudge From This General Store In Tennessee Is Worth The Drive

In a world that is continually speeding out of control, sometimes it is good to slow down a bit. Tennesseeans know how to turn down the dial and live life at a slower pace. We have time for people and we make room to help others. You will find that same southern hospitality and more at this country store in Pall Mall, Tennessee.
PALL MALL, TN
Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders

Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
CELINA, TN
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

