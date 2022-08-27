While fuel prices remain the highest in a decade for Labor Day, highway travel is expected to be heavy during the last long weekend of summer. The national average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday, or 69 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. It is also $1.17 less than the national record of $5.01 per gallon established in mid-June, according to AAA.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO