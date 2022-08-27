Read full article on original website
heraldcourier.com
Free coffee at Wawa on Thursday in all Virginia stores
Wawa will be offering a free hot coffee, any size, at all Virginia Wawa stores on Thursday in honor of the company opening its 100th store in the state. Anyone qualifies for the free coffee, and you don’t even have to buy anything. The 100th store is opening on...
heraldcourier.com
Local protest raises concern over state's withdrawal from RGGI
ABINGDON, Va. – Protesters gathered outside the offices of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) in Abingdon, Virginia Wednesday, to voice concerns regarding Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin's push to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Emma Kelly, the new economy field coordinator for Appalachian Voices...
heraldcourier.com
Upgrades proposed for several rural Virginia water systems
Aqua Virginia, a water company that serves 26,440 customers in 191 small rural Virginia systems, wants to extend a pilot program accelerating water main replacements and wastewater treatment upgrades. It is asking the State Corporation Commission to approve a surcharge on customer bills to help cover the cost of nearly...
heraldcourier.com
Gas prices not expected to slow Labor Day travel
While fuel prices remain the highest in a decade for Labor Day, highway travel is expected to be heavy during the last long weekend of summer. The national average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday, or 69 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. It is also $1.17 less than the national record of $5.01 per gallon established in mid-June, according to AAA.
heraldcourier.com
Getting There: Virginia's new rail plan unfolding
It’s no secret train ridership plummeted during the pandemic. Yet, despite the COVID-19 gloom that descended on the rail industry, including Amtrak and the Virginia Railway Express, big plans were laid out for Virginia’s railway future. The Virginia Statewide Rail Plan is one example. Planners have been developing...
heraldcourier.com
Lots of effort, limited results spark Youngkin's call to change workforce training
Virginia spends a lot of money training job-seekers and connecting them with employers – some $470 million of state and federal money – but isn’t getting that much bang for its buck, says the point man for one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s top priorities. With fewer...
