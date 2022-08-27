ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Free coffee at Wawa on Thursday in all Virginia stores

Wawa will be offering a free hot coffee, any size, at all Virginia Wawa stores on Thursday in honor of the company opening its 100th store in the state. Anyone qualifies for the free coffee, and you don’t even have to buy anything. The 100th store is opening on...
Local protest raises concern over state's withdrawal from RGGI

ABINGDON, Va. – Protesters gathered outside the offices of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) in Abingdon, Virginia Wednesday, to voice concerns regarding Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin's push to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Emma Kelly, the new economy field coordinator for Appalachian Voices...
Upgrades proposed for several rural Virginia water systems

Aqua Virginia, a water company that serves 26,440 customers in 191 small rural Virginia systems, wants to extend a pilot program accelerating water main replacements and wastewater treatment upgrades. It is asking the State Corporation Commission to approve a surcharge on customer bills to help cover the cost of nearly...
Gas prices not expected to slow Labor Day travel

While fuel prices remain the highest in a decade for Labor Day, highway travel is expected to be heavy during the last long weekend of summer. The national average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday, or 69 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. It is also $1.17 less than the national record of $5.01 per gallon established in mid-June, according to AAA.
Getting There: Virginia's new rail plan unfolding

It’s no secret train ridership plummeted during the pandemic. Yet, despite the COVID-19 gloom that descended on the rail industry, including Amtrak and the Virginia Railway Express, big plans were laid out for Virginia’s railway future. The Virginia Statewide Rail Plan is one example. Planners have been developing...
