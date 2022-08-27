Read full article on original website
Related
New Covid Variant BA.4.6 Outcompeting Dominant BA.5 Across Swath Of U.S. For First Time
The Centers for Disease Control’s weekly variant proportions data update today offered the clearest indication yet that a new Omicron strain dubbed BA.4.6 may be able to outcompete now-dominant BA.5 in the United States. While BA.4.6 has been in the U.S. since at least May, it remained below 2% of new cases sequenced until July, when it gradually began to rise, even as BA.5 continued to do the same. As of this week’s CDC reporting, it currently stands at 7.5%. But the real wrinkle comes when the variant proportions are broken out regionally. In the area defined primarily by California, Arizona and...
Comments / 0