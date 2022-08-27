Bowling Green Police Division briefly pursued a stolen vehicle Tuesday, before ending the chase due to traffic risks. An officer patrolling on Clay Street around 12:25 p.m. came upon a gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes that had been reported stolen in Michigan. The driver of the Charger did not stop, but turned north on Grove Street, east on Poe Road, then north on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.

BOWLING GREEN, OH