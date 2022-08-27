ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

wlen.com

Adrian Man Suspected of Multiple Recreational Vehicle Thefts has been Arrested

Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Detectives from Jackson County, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County arrested a Suspect who was wanted in numerous recreational vehicle thefts spanning Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that...
ADRIAN, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BGPD pursues vehicle reported stolen in Michigan

Bowling Green Police Division briefly pursued a stolen vehicle Tuesday, before ending the chase due to traffic risks. An officer patrolling on Clay Street around 12:25 p.m. came upon a gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes that had been reported stolen in Michigan. The driver of the Charger did not stop, but turned north on Grove Street, east on Poe Road, then north on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Wood County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Wood County, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Crime & Safety
wktn.com

Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night

A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
sent-trib.com

Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG

A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
FINDLAY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests

On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. Coley was suffering...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday. A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in...
TOLEDO, OH

