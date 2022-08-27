Read full article on original website
Related
wlen.com
Adrian Man Suspected of Multiple Recreational Vehicle Thefts has been Arrested
Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Detectives from Jackson County, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County arrested a Suspect who was wanted in numerous recreational vehicle thefts spanning Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that...
13abc.com
DASH CAM: OSHP searching for driver who struck patrol car, fled scene
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking assistance with locating the driver of pick-up truck accused of striking a patrol car and fleeing the scene. OSHP says the crash occurred around 1:33 a.m. on Aug. 26. The patrol car had its emergency...
bgindependentmedia.org
BGPD pursues vehicle reported stolen in Michigan
Bowling Green Police Division briefly pursued a stolen vehicle Tuesday, before ending the chase due to traffic risks. An officer patrolling on Clay Street around 12:25 p.m. came upon a gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes that had been reported stolen in Michigan. The driver of the Charger did not stop, but turned north on Grove Street, east on Poe Road, then north on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
Charges could be filed after fight between two women allegedly sparked when car door hit truck outside Monroe County liquor store
Possible criminal charges are pending after an alleged assault and battery outside of a liquor store near the Michigan-Ohio state line that was allegedly started when a woman’s car door hit another woman’s truck.
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Monroe County Trailer Thief has also struck in Lenawee
Lenawee County, MI – The suspected trailer thief that Monroe County law enforcement have been looking for has, apparently, also struck here in Lenawee County. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee says that several agencies have taken reports this month of various trailers being stolen. The suspect vehicle is described as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets
HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
13abc.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
wlen.com
Suspect Arrested and Booked for ‘Larceny from Motor Vehicles’ and ‘Attempted Vehicle Theft’ in LaSalle Twp.
LaSalle Twp., MI – A female suspect in connection with multiple larcenies from motor vehicles along with attempting to steal a car in LaSalle Township was recently apprehended by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, at 12:28 AM, Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 12000...
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG
A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
WTOL-TV
Snowmobile, trailer theft suspect flees from deputies during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts in the western part of the county. The Monroe County Sheriff says the crimes have been taking place over...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
thevillagereporter.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests
On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. Coley was suffering...
Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday. A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in...
13abc.com
The Department of Public Utilities re-opens its customer service office for walk-ins
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Public Utilities announced the return of the in-person customer service office on Wednesday. The office is located on the first floor of 410 Madison Ave. and will re-open on September 1. Residents will be able to receive assistance with...
Comments / 1