Nature.com
High-dimensional multinomial multiclass severity scoring of COVID-19 pneumonia using CT radiomics features and machine learning algorithms
We aimed to construct a prediction model based on computed tomography (CT) radiomics features to classify COVID-19 patients into severe-, moderate-, mild-, and non-pneumonic. A total of 1110 patients were studied from a publicly available dataset with 4-class severity scoring performed by a radiologist (based on CT images and clinical features). The entire lungs were segmented and followed by resizing, bin discretization and radiomic features extraction. We utilized two feature selection algorithms, namely bagging random forest (BRF) and multivariate adaptive regression splines (MARS), each coupled to a classifier, namely multinomial logistic regression (MLR), to construct multiclass classification models. The dataset was divided into 50% (555 samples), 20% (223 samples), and 30% (332 samples) for training, validation, and untouched test datasets, respectively. Subsequently, nested cross-validation was performed on train/validation to select the features and tune the models. All predictive power indices were reported based on the testing set. The performance of multi-class models was assessed using precision, recall, F1-score, and accuracy based on the 4"‰Ã—"‰4 confusion matrices. In addition, the areas under the receiver operating characteristic curves (AUCs) for multi-class classifications were calculated and compared for both models. Using BRF, 23 radiomic features were selected, 11 from first-order, 9 from GLCM, 1 GLRLM, 1 from GLDM, and 1 from shape. Ten features were selected using the MARS algorithm, namely 3 from first-order, 1 from GLDM, 1 from GLRLM, 1 from GLSZM, 1 from shape, and 3 from GLCM features. The mean absolute deviation, skewness, and variance from first-order and flatness from shape, and cluster prominence from GLCM features and Gray Level Non Uniformity Normalize from GLRLM were selected by both BRF and MARS algorithms. All selected features by BRF or MARS were significantly associated with four-class outcomes as assessed within MLR (All p values"‰<"‰0.05). BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR resulted in pseudo-R2 prediction performances of 0.305 and 0.253, respectively. Meanwhile, there was a significant difference between the feature selection models when using a likelihood ratio test (p value"‰="‰0.046). Based on confusion matrices for BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR algorithms, the precision was 0.856 and 0.728, the recall was 0.852 and 0.722, whereas the accuracy was 0.921 and 0.861, respectively. AUCs (95% CI) for multi-class classification were 0.846 (0.805"“0.887) and 0.807 (0.752"“0.861) for BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR algorithms, respectively. Our models based on the utilization of radiomic features, coupled with machine learning were able to accurately classify patients according to the severity of pneumonia, thus highlighting the potential of this emerging paradigm in the prognostication and management of COVID-19 patients.
Nature.com
Mendelian randomization study of the effect of coronary artery calcification on atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases
Calcium calcification in the wall of arteries (CAC) leads to a higher risk of atherosclerosis related outcomes, especially myocardial infarction (MI). Nevertheless, the causal role of CAC on other related outcomes is unclear. In this study, we used Mendelian randomization (MR) to systematically investigate the causal role of CAC across a broad range of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases including coronary heart disease, angina, MI, ischemic heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease. Publicly available data from the UK biobank and other data sources were used. Using the two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach, we applied 3 MR models including the inverse variance weighted, the weighted-median, and the weighted-mode methods. Eight SNPs associated with CAC were selected as instrumental variables. We observed causal evidence of CAC on MI consistently across all MR models (PIVW"‰="‰1.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰1.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) and this causation is shown in an acute transmural MI of inferior wall (PIVW"‰="‰1.5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰4.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) but not consistently observed in an anterior wall. As each site of acute MI was suggested to have relatively specific mechanisms, our finding suggested that the causal role of CAC on MI is in an inferior wall possibly as a consequence of large calcification from a prolonged process, whereas non-calcified artery plaque or other underlying mechanisms may predominantly play role in an anterior infarction during an advanced atherosclerotic process.
Nature.com
Effect of pediatric- versus adult-type chemotherapy regimens on outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first complete remission
The optimal chemotherapy regimen pre-transplantation for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) patients remains unknown. Here, we compared the transplant outcomes in 127 subjects receiving pediatric- (N"‰="‰57) or adult-type (N"‰="‰70) regimens pre-transplant. The corresponding 3-year cumulative incidences of relapse (CIR) was 7% (95% CI: 3"“11%) and 29% (95% CI: 23"“35%; P"‰="‰0.02), leukemia-free survivals (LFS) was 86% (95% CI: 81"“91%) and 57% (95% CI: 51"“63%; P"‰="‰0.003), overall survivals (OS) was 88% (95% CI: 84"“92%) and 58% (95% CI: 52"“64%; P"‰="‰0.002), the 1-year NRM was 4% (95% CI: 1"“7%) and 9% (95% CI: 4"“14%; P"‰="‰0.40). Multivariate analysis showed that pediatric-type regimen was associated with lower CIR (Hazard Ratio [HR]"‰="‰0.31 [95% CI: 0.09"“1.00]; P"‰="‰0.05), better LFS (HR"‰="‰0.34 [95% CI: 0.15"“0.78]; P"‰="‰0.01) and OS (HR"‰="‰0.30 [95% CI: 0.13"“0.72]; P"‰="‰0.01). Our results suggested that adult T-ALL patients undergoing allo-HSCT might benefit from pediatric-type chemotherapy.
Nature.com
Genomics solves the mystery of a medieval mass burial
Analysis identifies the remains in an English well as those of medieval Jews, who were probably the victims of an antisemitic massacre. You have full access to this article via your institution. Genomic analysis suggests that human remains recovered from a medieval well in Norwich, UK, were probably those of...
Nature.com
Effects of acute and chronic administration of trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) ligands on in vivo excitability of central monoamine-secreting neurons in rats
Trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) has been recently identified as a target for the future antidepressant, antipsychotic, and anti-addiction drugs. Full (e.g. RO5256390) and partial (e.g. RO5263397) TAAR1 agonists showed antidepressant-, antipsychotic- and anti-addiction-like behavioral effects in rodents and primates. Acute RO5256390 suppressed, and RO5263397 stimulated serotonin (5-HT) neurons of the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) and dopamine neurons of the ventral tegmental area (VTA) in brain slices, suggesting that the behavioral effects of TAAR1 ligands involve 5-HT and dopamine. For more comprehensive testing of this hypothesis, we examined acute and chronic effects of RO5256390 and RO5263397 on monoamine neurons in in vivo conditions. Excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN, noradrenaline neurons of the locus coeruleus (LC), and dopamine neurons of the VTA was assessed using single-unit electrophysiology in anesthetized rats. For acute experiments, RO5256390 and RO5263397 were administered intravenously; neuronal excitability after RO5256390 and RO5263397 administration was compared to the basal activity of the same neuron. For chronic experiments, RO5256390 was administered orally for fourteen days prior to electrophysiological assessments. The neuronal excitability in RO5256390-treated rats was compared to vehicle-treated controls. We found that acute RO5256390 inhibited 5-HT and dopamine neurons. This effect of RO5256390 was reversed by the subsequent and prevented by the earlier administration of RO5263397. Acute RO5256390 and RO5263397 did not alter the excitability of LC noradrenaline neurons in a statistically significant way. Chronic RO5256390 increased excitability of 5-HT neurons of the DRN and dopamine neurons of the VTA. In conclusion, the putative antidepressant and antipsychotic effects of TAAR1 ligands might be mediated, at least in part, via the modulation of excitability of central 5-HT and dopamine neurons.
Nature.com
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
Nature.com
A prospective observational study of post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue syndrome following the first pandemic wave in Germany and biomarkers associated with symptom severity
A subset of patients has long-lasting symptoms after mild to moderate Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In a prospective observational cohort study, we analyze clinical and laboratory parameters in 42 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients (29 female/13 male, median age 36.5 years) with persistent moderate to severe fatigue and exertion intolerance six months following COVID-19. Further we evaluate an age- and sex-matched postinfectious non-COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome cohort comparatively. Most post-COVID-19 syndrome patients are moderately to severely impaired in daily live. 19 post-COVID-19 syndrome patients fulfill the 2003 Canadian Consensus Criteria for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. Disease severity and symptom burden is similar in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and non-COVID-19/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients. Hand grip strength is diminished in most patients compared to normal values in healthy. Association of hand grip strength with hemoglobin, interleukin 8 and C-reactive protein in post-COVID-19 syndrome/non-myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and with hemoglobin, N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide, bilirubin, and ferritin in post-COVID-19 syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome may indicate low level inflammation and hypoperfusion as potential pathomechanisms.
Nature.com
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Nature.com
Clinical report and predictors of sequelae of 319 cases of pediatric bacterial osteomyelitis
Pediatric osteomyelitis is an insidious disease that can lead to permanent sequelae, the management of which still relies on lengthy intravenous antibiotic therapy. The purpose of this study is to report and describe the clinical course and outcome of pediatric bacterial osteomyelitis in our experience. We reported the clinical, diagnostic, and treatment characteristics of all cases of osteomyelitis in children younger than 18Â years of age who were hospitalized between January 2010 and December 2021 at the Bambino GesÃ¹ Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy, we compared patients with and without complications at follow-up, to identify any predictive factor for sequelae. The study sample included 319 cases of pediatric bacterial osteomyelitis. The median age was 7.77Â years. Males (60.8%) were more affected than females. The most affected bones were the femur, tibia, and spine. Etiology was identified in 40.1% of cases, with S.aureus as the most common causative agent. Sequelae were reported in 43 cases (13.5%). The main predictors of sequelae were sepsis on admission and hypergammaglobulinemia. Our results show that a severe presentation with sepsis and hypergammaglobulinemia on admission may be associated with a higher frequency of late sequelae. Early recognition and aggressive treatment of this subgroup of patients may lead to a reduction in complications.
Nature.com
Assessing related factors to fasting blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin in patients with type 2 diabetes simultaneously by a multivariate longitudinal marginal model
The multivariate marginal model can be used to simultaneously examine the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. The model fitted to multivariate longitudinal data should prevent redundant parameter estimation in order to have greater efficiency. In this study, a multivariate marginal model is used to simultaneously investigate the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c with longitudinal data for patients with type 2 diabetes in Northern Iran. The present research is a retrospective cohort study. Overall, 500 medical records with complete information were reviewed. The multivariate marginal model is used to determine the factors associated with FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. Data have been analyzed in R-3.4.0 using 'mmm2' package. Given that the coefficients for the interactions of rtype with the intercept, time, family history of diabetes, history of hypertension, history of smoking, insulin therapy, systolic/diastolic blood pressure and duration of disease at first visit are significantly different from zero (P"‰<"‰0.05), the effect of the independent variables on the two response variables is different and different coefficients should be used for each. Therefore, the interactions of these variables with rtype are kept in the final model. The coefficients for the interactions of rtype with sex, age at first visit, history of high cholesterol, and weight are not significantly different from zero (P"‰>"‰0.05), indicating that their effect on the two response variables is similar and only one coefficient should be used for each. We examined the similarity of coefficients when fitting the longitudinal multivariate model for the relationship between FBS/HbA1c and sex, age, history of high blood cholesterol, and body weight. If an independent variable has similar effects on both responses, only one coefficient should be estimated, which will increase the efficiency of the model and the reliability of the results.
Nature.com
Neurofibromatosis type 1, severe cervical spinal kyphotic deformity, and vertebral arteriovenous fistula presenting with tetraplegia: case report and literature review
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF-1) is an autosomal-dominant disorder affecting 1 in 3000 individuals worldwide. NF-1 is characterized by cafÃ©-au-lait macules and peripheral nerve sheath tumors. Patients with NF-1 frequently exhibit bony dysplasia, including spinal deformities such as scoliosis or kyphosis, pseudarthrosis of the tibia, and soft tissue tumors. Some patients with NF-1 exhibit spinal changes, including acutely angled cervical kyphosis. Prior studies have also described arteriovenous (AV) fistulas in individuals with NF-1, as well as a predisposition to cervical fistulas which display symptoms secondary to mass effect, rather than hemorrhage. Sometimes, fistulas are incidentally detected during evaluations for cervical kyphotic deformities.
Poland demands $1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced the huge claim at the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II. “We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps,” Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation. “We will turn to Germany to open negotiations on the reparations,” Kaczynski said, adding it will be a “long and not an easy path” but “one day will bring success.”
Nature.com
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Nature.com
Daily briefing: Can science save the world’s rarest trees?
There are trees so rare that only a single specimen remains. Plus, almost half of cancer deaths are preventable and how to avoid deadlock at COP27. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free...
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Rare autosomal trisomies detected by non-invasive prenatal testing
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this issue of EJOG, Lannoo et al. [1] present the results of a daunting task; a review of rare autosomal trisomies (RATs) with the goal of providing clinical guidance for women receiving genome-wide (gw) non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). RATs are trisomies not involving chromosomes 13, 18, 21, or sex chromosomes. Non-mosaic RATs are seen in a high proportion of first trimester spontaneous abortions. They are only rarely encountered in amniotic fluid cells and exceedingly rare in livebirths where they are only detected in a mosaic state [2]. RATs are surprisingly common in placental cells. To appreciate the challenge in assessing their clinical significance when detected through gwNIPT, it is necessary to briefly summarize current understanding of their origins and the basis for clinical concern.
Nature.com
Opportunities and challenges in studying the extracellular vesicle corona
The extracellular vesicle (EV) surface corona is emerging as a crucial mediator of EV functions. This Comment discusses the roles and biogenesis of the EV corona, as well as the importance of controls to determine whether a biological effect is attributable to the internal EV cargo or to the corona associated with the EV exofacial surface.
Nature.com
Dynamics of the secreted frizzled related protein Sizzled and potential implications for binding to bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1)
Sizzled (Szl) is both a secreted frizzled related protein (sFRP) and a naturally occurring inhibitor of the zinc metalloproteinase bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1), a key regulator of extracellular matrix assembly and growth factor activation. Here we present a new crystal structure for Szl which differs from that previously reported by a large scale (90Â°) hinge rotation between its cysteine-rich and netrin-like domains. We also present results of a molecular docking analysis showing interactions likely to be involved in the inhibition of BMP-1 activity by Szl. When compared with known structures of BMP-1 in complex with small molecule inhibitors, this reveals features that may be helpful in the design of new inhibitors to prevent the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that is the hallmark of fibrotic diseases.
