Black Lives Matter activists marched Sunday in South LA to demand justice for Dijon Kizzee, who was killed in 2020 by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.Protesters marched Sunday from the site of the shooting in the Westmont Area to the sheriff's station in South LA, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kizzee's death. People chanted and carried signs along the route, while drivers who were part of the march in their vehicles and honked in solidarity.The 29-year-old had been riding his bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for a code violation.Kizzee's family said he was running away when...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO