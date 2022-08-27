ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Toreign E Waters Sr.
2d ago

And that’s why we hate police so much there untrustworthy i wouldn’t believe nothing they so or do .

shaun Condyles
3d ago

That's how Torrance is, everybody knows that.

digg.com

12-Year-Old Shoots 13-Year-Old At A California School, Police Say

The suspect is in custody, and the victim is stable, Oakland authorities say. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Black Lives Matter marches in South LA for Dijon Kizzee, who was shot and killed by deputies 2 years ago

Black Lives Matter activists marched Sunday in South LA to demand justice for Dijon Kizzee, who was killed in 2020 by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.Protesters marched Sunday from the site of the shooting in the Westmont Area to the sheriff's station in South LA, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kizzee's death. People chanted and carried signs along the route, while drivers who were part of the march in their vehicles and honked in solidarity.The 29-year-old had been riding his bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for a code violation.Kizzee's family said he was running away when...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Murder-suicide in Pasadena claims man, woman

A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split

PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting

A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking

Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned

Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
PASADENA, CA

