Toreign E Waters Sr.
2d ago
And that’s why we hate police so much there untrustworthy i wouldn’t believe nothing they so or do .
8
shaun Condyles
3d ago
That's how Torrance is, everybody knows that.
14
‘Her death was preventable’: Family outraged after woman killed by driver with DUI arrest just 4 months earlier
A man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February was released on bail, but four months later is the current suspect in another DUI crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in Playa Del Rey. The man is out on bail again, authorities say, leaving the woman’s family heartbroken and “disgusted” with the […]
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a "ghost gun," police said Monday.
foxla.com
digg.com
12-Year-Old Shoots 13-Year-Old At A California School, Police Say
The suspect is in custody, and the victim is stable, Oakland authorities say. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Black Lives Matter marches in South LA for Dijon Kizzee, who was shot and killed by deputies 2 years ago
Black Lives Matter activists marched Sunday in South LA to demand justice for Dijon Kizzee, who was killed in 2020 by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.Protesters marched Sunday from the site of the shooting in the Westmont Area to the sheriff's station in South LA, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kizzee's death. People chanted and carried signs along the route, while drivers who were part of the march in their vehicles and honked in solidarity.The 29-year-old had been riding his bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for a code violation.Kizzee's family said he was running away when...
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim's home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday.
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
Shooting at lounge on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip leaves 1 hospitalized
An altercation led to one person being shot at a lounge in West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip area early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night lounge and Restaurant located at 8947 Sunset Boulevard. Deputies responding to a shots fired call learned that two people were involved in an altercation […]
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of Two People in LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter.
Murder-suicide in Pasadena claims man, woman
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Suspect Sought
A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people -- while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group -- was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach PD officer who was responding to radio call, CHP says
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Sunset Beach over the weekend by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking
Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver
The Oxnard Police Department said it opened an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Ventura Road and Ninth Street area that left one unidentified man dead. The post Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pasadenanow.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned
Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
