ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
survivornet.com

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad ‘Sugar Bear,’ 50, Shows Off Dramatic Dental Makeover After Frightening Cancer Scare

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 50, father of treasured child reality star Honey Boo Boo, now 17, has used a cancer scare to fix up his appearance in a huge way. Thompson found a benign, or non-cancerous, tumor on his salivary gland. After having it removed, the TLC star felt compelled to fix TWENTY of his teeth, which had rotted from his longtime chewing tobacco habit.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Reboot ‘Bring It On’

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she is interested in rebooting Bring It On. During an interview with New York Magazine, Meg stated she would love to return the cheerleading franchise to its roots and star as Isis, Gabrielle Union’s iconic character. The Houston Hottie gushed about Union’s character and her lifelong desire to star as Isis on the big screen. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is Giving Back To Young Girls And Women With Joy Is Our Journey TourMegan Thee Stallion Demands $1 Million In Legal Battle With Record Label'P-Valley' Issues Season 2's Official Soundtrack “I always have wanted to be Isis,” she...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy