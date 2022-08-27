ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

UAH Tops LMU, Falls to TNU on Final Day at Thrasher Invitational

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team wrapped up play at the Trevecca Nazarene Thrasher Invitational with a 3-0 victory over Lincoln Memorial followed by a 3-0 loss to host TNU. UAH is now 2-2 in the 2022 campaign. UAH looks ahead to competing in the...
North Georgia (1-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Alabama Huntsville (0-2-0, 0-0-0)

Clock UNG Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UAH Score Play. 00:00 Martinez, Giancarlo at goalie for Alabama Huntsville. 00:59 Shot by UAH Tsimon, Andreas, bottom right, saved by Ley, Hazel. 02:14 Shot by UAH Wall, Brewer, out right. 03:58 Corner kick [03:58]. 05:12 Offside against North Georgia.
Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s.  Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
Brad Jefferson- COVID Survivor: Bob Jones Coach Had Prayers Answered

MADISON- Brad Jefferson is a COVID survivor. The 18-year veteran coach in the Madison City Schools is currently the head coach of the Bob Jones track program and assistant cheer coach. He teaches career prep at the school and is for the first time in the local media willing to share his near fatal fight with COVID as he spent 28 days in Madison Hospital strictly isolated from the outside world including his family- his wife of 18 years, Stephanie, and their three children, Bailey, 17, Briley, 16 and Savannah, 11.
Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage is impacting an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. The cause...
With the Devil’s Help

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After fourteen long months, the true story of poverty, mental illness, and murder titled With the Devil’s Help by local author Neal Wooten, will be released on September 6. Neal Wooten grew up on a pig farm on Sand Mountain, in the Blake Community. He is...
Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
