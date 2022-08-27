Read full article on original website
UAH Tops LMU, Falls to TNU on Final Day at Thrasher Invitational
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team wrapped up play at the Trevecca Nazarene Thrasher Invitational with a 3-0 victory over Lincoln Memorial followed by a 3-0 loss to host TNU. UAH is now 2-2 in the 2022 campaign. UAH looks ahead to competing in the...
Guntersville, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Asbury High School football team will have a game with Brindlee Mountain High School on August 30, 2022, 10:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Muscle Shoals, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hartselle High School football team will have a game with Muscle Shoals High School on August 30, 2022, 14:45:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
North Georgia (1-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Alabama Huntsville (0-2-0, 0-0-0)
Clock UNG Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UAH Score Play. 00:00 Martinez, Giancarlo at goalie for Alabama Huntsville. 00:59 Shot by UAH Tsimon, Andreas, bottom right, saved by Ley, Hazel. 02:14 Shot by UAH Wall, Brewer, out right. 03:58 Corner kick [03:58]. 05:12 Offside against North Georgia.
Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s. Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
msn.com
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
Alabama man took altered, loaded gun to high school football game, police say
Decatur police say they arrested a man Friday who entered a high school football game with a loaded pistol magazine and firearm. The incident happened at the Austin vs. Decatur game at about 7:45 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton, entered the gate and was found...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
PJ’s Coffee opening Monday in Madison with deals, discounts
The newest coffee shop in North Alabama will be opening its doors Monday morning!
themadisonrecord.com
Brad Jefferson- COVID Survivor: Bob Jones Coach Had Prayers Answered
MADISON- Brad Jefferson is a COVID survivor. The 18-year veteran coach in the Madison City Schools is currently the head coach of the Bob Jones track program and assistant cheer coach. He teaches career prep at the school and is for the first time in the local media willing to share his near fatal fight with COVID as he spent 28 days in Madison Hospital strictly isolated from the outside world including his family- his wife of 18 years, Stephanie, and their three children, Bailey, 17, Briley, 16 and Savannah, 11.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama’s Natural Bridge Park is a marvel
Alabama is full of scenic views and gorgeous landscapes, regardless of what part of the state you are in, but a small-town wonder in Winston County offers nature lovers an awe-inspiring sight that’s likely more than 2 million years in the making. Natural Bridge Park is home to a...
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage is impacting an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. The cause...
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
Huntsville road closed for maintenance on Monday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is advising people that a road in Huntsville will be closed on Monday, August 29.
southerntorch.com
With the Devil’s Help
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After fourteen long months, the true story of poverty, mental illness, and murder titled With the Devil’s Help by local author Neal Wooten, will be released on September 6. Neal Wooten grew up on a pig farm on Sand Mountain, in the Blake Community. He is...
Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
