Tigers finish 4-0 in Huron Invitational
HURON — The Huron volleyball team was one of three teams that went 4-0 during the Huron Invitational on Saturday, which was held at Huron Arena and Huron Middle School. The Tigers opened the 12-team event with a sweep against Sturgis. The set scores were 25-13 and 25-11. Hamtyn...
Area football 8-29-22
FAULKTON – Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots senior Landon Puffer accounted for four touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the Patriots 50-14 road drubbing of the Faulkton Area Trojans Friday in Faulkton. Puffer had six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns, returned five kicks for an average of 48 yards per...
JVC girls finish second in Deubrook Area Invitational
WHITE — With three runners inside the top 20, the James Valley Christian girls’ cross country team finished second during the Don Ray Invite on Saturday at Six Mile Creek Golf Course. Sioux Valley, which had the top runner in Isabelle Bloker, won the event with a score...
Tigers suffer pair of setbacks against Yankton, Aberdeen Central
BROOKINGS — The Huron girls’ tennis team came up on the short end of a pair of matches against Class AA schools on Saturday at Hillcrest Tennis Courts. Yankton got past the Tigers 6-3, while Aberdeen Central recorded an 8-1 victory. “We had some tough competition today, but...
Baumberger wins title at Mitchell Invite for Miller
MITCHELL — Miller teammates Pierce Bamberger and Alex Schumacher claimed the top two spots respectively, in the boys’ varsity race at the Mitchell Cross Country Invite held Saturday at Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell. Baumberger had a winning time of 13:58.43, while Schumacher clocked in at 14:04.50.
Tuff Hedeman taps '410 Whiskey' for the $10,000 Bounty Bull
HURON — Four-time World Champion bull rider, and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, Tuff Hedeman, announced today he selected the unridden “410 Whiskey” as the Bounty Bull for night one of the Red Wilk Construction Bull Bash at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Hedeman and...
Mu Thu, 55, of Huron
HURON — Mu Thu, 55, of Huron, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Su Knya Baptist Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service...
Destination Imagination receives grant
Huron Destination Imagination was the recipient of grant funds in the amount of $880 on behalf of the Huron Community Foundation from the Wheeler Family Foundation. Those funds are used to support the program expenses for the coming season. Huron Destination Imagination is a 21st century learning program that encourages students to have fun, take risks, focus, and frame challenges while incorporating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), the arts and service learning.
County approves abstract charge for deeds office
HURON — The Beadle County Commission met Tuesday morning and part of that meeting was a discussion with current Beadle County Register of Deeds Barb O’Riley regarding charging for complete abstract records for title companies. Beadle state’s attorney Michael Moore was also present to advise on the legalities...
City adds digital payroll system
HURON – After discussing the system during a work session last week, the Huron City Commission formally approved a new payroll system that will provide city employees payroll information digitally. Human Resources Director Nathan Hofer explained to commissioners that employees will receive a digital copy of their paystub in...
