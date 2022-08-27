ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Rugby Championship: South Africa make eight changes for second Australia clash

South Africa have made eight changes to their team for their second clash with Australia after they were beaten 25-17 by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship last weekend. Due to a number of injuries, including Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit being ruled out, Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres.
WORLD
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Hull hand relegated Toulouse 38-12 defeat in ruthless seven-try display. Hull made sure they gave their fans at least one more win to cheer about this season as they dismissed bottom side Toulouse, winning 38-12 at the MKM Stadium. The Black and Whites came into the Betfred Super...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Clarke
SkySports

England Women: Trio left out of Red Roses squad for USA clash

Simon Middleton has left three players out of a 35-strong squad named ahead of England's first Summer Nations Series match against the USA on Saturday. Props Detysha Harper and Laura Keates have been allowed to return to clubs Loughborough Lightning and Worcester Warriors respectively to continue their pre-season training after being recalled to the squad at the start of August.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rugby Championship#Christchurch#Adelaide
SkySports

DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence beats Matt Wallace in play-off to win Omega European Masters

Thriston Lawrence claimed a second DP World Tour victory of the season by defeating Matt Wallace in a play-off after a dramatic finish at the Omega European Masters. Lawrence saw his three-shot overnight lead disappear during a final-round 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, allowing playing partner Wallace to move alongside him on 18 under with a bogey-free 66, only to defeat the Englishman on the first extra play-off hole.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: Internationalangel could take on US stars after going down to Tempus at Deauville in Quincey Stakes

A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
ANIMALS
SkySports

Cameron Smith among latest PGA Tour players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit

Open Champion Cameron Smith has confirmed his move to LIV Golf and is one of six PGA Tour players announced as new signings by the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit. The world No 2 becomes the highest-ranked player to make the switch and will make his debut in Boston this week, the fourth event of the inaugural season.
GOLF
SkySports

US Open: Andy Murray makes positive start to his campaign in New York by defeating Francisco Cerundolo

Andy Murray showed no signs of his recent cramping issues as he rolled past 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the second round of the US Open on Monday. The 35-year-old went into the tournament having only won one match on the north American hard courts this season and with concerns over persistent cramping but this proved to be a relatively straightforward outing in humid conditions.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy