SkySports
Rugby Championship: South Africa make eight changes for second Australia clash
South Africa have made eight changes to their team for their second clash with Australia after they were beaten 25-17 by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship last weekend. Due to a number of injuries, including Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit being ruled out, Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres.
SkySports
Ryder Cup: Europe captain Luke Donald to get six captain's picks for 2023 as new qualification process confirmed
Luke Donald will now receive six captain's picks when building his 12-man team after Ryder Cup Europe announced changes to the qualification process for 2023. It marks an increase from the three picks Padraig Harrington was allowed when Europe were beaten 19-9 by the United States last year. The new...
SkySports
Tyrone's Conor McKenna to return to AFL | Colin O'Riordan retires from Australian Rules
The Tyrone footballers are set to receive a significant setback with Conor McKenna returning to Australian Rules. McKenna played for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020. He then came home and made an immediate impact for the Red Hands, helping them to the All-Ireland title in 2021. The Eglish...
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Hull hand relegated Toulouse 38-12 defeat in ruthless seven-try display. Hull made sure they gave their fans at least one more win to cheer about this season as they dismissed bottom side Toulouse, winning 38-12 at the MKM Stadium. The Black and Whites came into the Betfred Super...
SkySports
US Open: Will Emma Raducanu surprise us again? Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie's hopes
Emma Raducanu has the ability and talent to reproduce the "swagger" that helped her win the US Open with a fairy-tale run in New York last year, says Barry Cowan. Raducanu is looking forward to trying to build and improve on her recent displays in Cincinnati, with the US Open beginning on Monday.
BBC
The Hundred: Welsh Fire reach new low with expensive flops and a lack of Welsh stars
There were worrying signs for Welsh Fire before a ball had been bowled in the Hundred. In 2019, two years before the pandemic-delayed first edition of the competition, Welsh Fire men's coach Gary Kirsten tweeted: "Can't wait for The Hundred Draft and to pick the [insert team name] squad." It...
Sibling rivalry defines Springboks v Wallabies but its sheen has faded | Daniel Gallan
It would be a shame if this great union of two contrasting philosophies morphed into apathy
SkySports
England Women: Trio left out of Red Roses squad for USA clash
Simon Middleton has left three players out of a 35-strong squad named ahead of England's first Summer Nations Series match against the USA on Saturday. Props Detysha Harper and Laura Keates have been allowed to return to clubs Loughborough Lightning and Worcester Warriors respectively to continue their pre-season training after being recalled to the squad at the start of August.
SkySports
Phoebe Graham's The Hundred Blog: Manchester Originals star 'chuffed' with debut wicket of Ellyse Perry
Phoebe Graham reflects on making Australia superstar Ellyse Perry her first wicket for Manchester Originals and how belief is high as her side target a play-off spot in The Hundred... It's the final week of The Hundred and it's still all to play for. Pride, passion and most importantly that...
SkySports
England player ratings: Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes combine to fire England to series-levelling success
Ben Stokes was at the heart of a stunning, series-levelling second Test win for England, while Ben Foakes and James Anderson were among the other star performers as we dish out our player ratings from Emirates Old Trafford... Zak Crawley - 7 38. Progress. Not many can have been reassured...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence beats Matt Wallace in play-off to win Omega European Masters
Thriston Lawrence claimed a second DP World Tour victory of the season by defeating Matt Wallace in a play-off after a dramatic finish at the Omega European Masters. Lawrence saw his three-shot overnight lead disappear during a final-round 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, allowing playing partner Wallace to move alongside him on 18 under with a bogey-free 66, only to defeat the Englishman on the first extra play-off hole.
BBC
England v USA: Laura Keates, Emma Sing & Detysha Harper out of World Cup warm-up squad
England head coach Simon Middleton has dropped three players for Saturday's Test against the United States at Exeter's Sandy Park. Worcester prop Laura Keates, Gloucester full-back Emma Sing and Loughborough Lightning prop Detysha Harper miss out from the 35-woman squad. The Test is part of preparations for the World Cup...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Internationalangel could take on US stars after going down to Tempus at Deauville in Quincey Stakes
A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
SkySports
Grand Prix de Deauville: Botanik downs Arc contender Stay Foolish as Hollie Doyle strikes on Tempus
Andre Fabre's Botanik is likely to get his passport stamped in the near future having continued his progression by landing the Lucien Barriere Grand Prix de Deauville on Sunday. One of Japan's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hopefuls, Stay Foolish, was sent forward by Cristian Demuro and led the select...
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals take emphatic victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston
Manchester Originals defeated Birmingham Phoenix as they secured a dominant victory at Edgbaston. The Originals left Phoenix needing to reach a target of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Phil Salt made the major contribution to the Manchester team's 154 for six wickets total, scoring 56...
SkySports
Cameron Smith among latest PGA Tour players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit
Open Champion Cameron Smith has confirmed his move to LIV Golf and is one of six PGA Tour players announced as new signings by the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit. The world No 2 becomes the highest-ranked player to make the switch and will make his debut in Boston this week, the fourth event of the inaugural season.
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray makes positive start to his campaign in New York by defeating Francisco Cerundolo
Andy Murray showed no signs of his recent cramping issues as he rolled past 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the second round of the US Open on Monday. The 35-year-old went into the tournament having only won one match on the north American hard courts this season and with concerns over persistent cramping but this proved to be a relatively straightforward outing in humid conditions.
SkySports
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
SkySports
US Open: Serena Williams and Andy Murray have passed opening test, but now they're eyeing deep runs in New York
Serena Williams and Andy Murray both passed their opening test at the US Open, but now they're eyeing deep runs in New York with very different second-round obstacles ahead of them. Williams ensured that the celebrations will continue at least for a few more days as the Grand Slam set...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Godolphin duo the ones to beat in feature Yarmouth handicap
An excellent Yarmouth card with a £20,000 handicap alongside some Group action from Deauville – featuring Hollie Doyle – headlines an exciting Sunday on Sky Sports Racing. 2:15 Yarmouth - Bin Suroor double-handed in feature. The Moulton Nurseries Handicap (2:15) looks the highlight on the Yarmouth card...
