SkySports
Rugby Championship: South Africa make eight changes for second Australia clash
South Africa have made eight changes to their team for their second clash with Australia after they were beaten 25-17 by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship last weekend. Due to a number of injuries, including Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit being ruled out, Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres.
'His job should be under pressure!: Furious Chelsea fans vent their frustrations at boss Thomas Tuchel after Southampton defeat as they tell the German to 'stop moaning' and warn it 'looks like he's losing the players'
Chelsea fans have expressed anger towards manager Thomas Tuchel after the Blues lost 2-1 to Southampton on Tuesday. Raheem Sterling's opening goal was cancelled out by Romeo Lavia before Adam Armstrong's first goal in nine months put the Saints ahead, and the forward's strike was enough to secure all three points as Chelsea struggled to create chances whilst chasing the game.
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray makes positive start to his campaign in New York by defeating Francisco Cerundolo
Andy Murray showed no signs of his recent cramping issues as he rolled past 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the second round of the US Open on Monday. The 35-year-old went into the tournament having only won one match on the north American hard courts this season and with concerns over persistent cramping but this proved to be a relatively straightforward outing in humid conditions.
GolfWRX
Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf
LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
SkySports
Bournemouth sack head coach Scott Parker after just four Premier League games
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games of the Premier League season. Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals.
SkySports
Phoebe Graham's The Hundred Blog: Manchester Originals star 'chuffed' with debut wicket of Ellyse Perry
Phoebe Graham reflects on making Australia superstar Ellyse Perry her first wicket for Manchester Originals and how belief is high as her side target a play-off spot in The Hundred... It's the final week of The Hundred and it's still all to play for. Pride, passion and most importantly that...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence beats Matt Wallace in play-off to win Omega European Masters
Thriston Lawrence claimed a second DP World Tour victory of the season by defeating Matt Wallace in a play-off after a dramatic finish at the Omega European Masters. Lawrence saw his three-shot overnight lead disappear during a final-round 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, allowing playing partner Wallace to move alongside him on 18 under with a bogey-free 66, only to defeat the Englishman on the first extra play-off hole.
SkySports
US Open: Serena Williams and Andy Murray have passed opening test, but now they're eyeing deep runs in New York
Serena Williams and Andy Murray both passed their opening test at the US Open, but now they're eyeing deep runs in New York with very different second-round obstacles ahead of them. Williams ensured that the celebrations will continue at least for a few more days as the Grand Slam set...
SkySports
US Open: Will Emma Raducanu surprise us again? Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie's hopes
Emma Raducanu has the ability and talent to reproduce the "swagger" that helped her win the US Open with a fairy-tale run in New York last year, says Barry Cowan. Raducanu is looking forward to trying to build and improve on her recent displays in Cincinnati, with the US Open beginning on Monday.
SkySports
PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves claims her first two PDC Women's Series titles
Teenage sensation Beau Greaves claimed her first two PDC Women's Series titles in superb fashion on Saturday to begin the year's fourth double-header weekend. The race to qualify for this year's Grand Slam of Darts, World Darts Championship and 2023 Women's World Matchplay continues with Hildesheim's Halle 39 hosting four events across the Bank Holiday weekend.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Internationalangel could take on US stars after going down to Tempus at Deauville in Quincey Stakes
A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
SkySports
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
SkySports
Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse
Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
SkySports
Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez scores twice for Marseille but PSG held at Monaco - European round-up
New-look Marseille's bright Ligue 1 start continued as Alexis Sanchez's double lifted them within goal difference of leaders PSG, who were held at Monaco. Igor Tudor's new-look Marseille are looking good with Sanchez helping his side to a 3-0 at south-coast rivals Nice. Nice recruited strongly, bringing in established Premier...
SkySports
Martin Dubravka: Manchester United agree deal in principle for Newcastle goalkeeper
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The 33-year-old will move to Old Trafford on loan. Man Utd will have the option to make the deal permanent - an option that will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes. Dubravka is...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Godolphin duo the ones to beat in feature Yarmouth handicap
An excellent Yarmouth card with a £20,000 handicap alongside some Group action from Deauville – featuring Hollie Doyle – headlines an exciting Sunday on Sky Sports Racing. 2:15 Yarmouth - Bin Suroor double-handed in feature. The Moulton Nurseries Handicap (2:15) looks the highlight on the Yarmouth card...
SkySports
Ripon Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy: Tom Clover's Al Karrar expected to take 'plenty of beating' against Middleham pair
Richmond Stakes runner-up Al Karrar looks to have been found a fine opportunity to strike gold in Ripon's Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes on Monday, live on Sky Sports Racing. Tom Clover's youngster sets the standard for this six-furlong Listed event following his fine effort behind Royal Scotsman in...
