Rugby

SkySports

Rugby Championship: South Africa make eight changes for second Australia clash

South Africa have made eight changes to their team for their second clash with Australia after they were beaten 25-17 by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship last weekend. Due to a number of injuries, including Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit being ruled out, Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres.
Daily Mail

'His job should be under pressure!: Furious Chelsea fans vent their frustrations at boss Thomas Tuchel after Southampton defeat as they tell the German to 'stop moaning' and warn it 'looks like he's losing the players'

Chelsea fans have expressed anger towards manager Thomas Tuchel after the Blues lost 2-1 to Southampton on Tuesday. Raheem Sterling's opening goal was cancelled out by Romeo Lavia before Adam Armstrong's first goal in nine months put the Saints ahead, and the forward's strike was enough to secure all three points as Chelsea struggled to create chances whilst chasing the game.
SkySports

US Open: Andy Murray makes positive start to his campaign in New York by defeating Francisco Cerundolo

Andy Murray showed no signs of his recent cramping issues as he rolled past 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo to reach the second round of the US Open on Monday. The 35-year-old went into the tournament having only won one match on the north American hard courts this season and with concerns over persistent cramping but this proved to be a relatively straightforward outing in humid conditions.
GolfWRX

Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
SkySports

DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence beats Matt Wallace in play-off to win Omega European Masters

Thriston Lawrence claimed a second DP World Tour victory of the season by defeating Matt Wallace in a play-off after a dramatic finish at the Omega European Masters. Lawrence saw his three-shot overnight lead disappear during a final-round 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, allowing playing partner Wallace to move alongside him on 18 under with a bogey-free 66, only to defeat the Englishman on the first extra play-off hole.
SkySports

PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves claims her first two PDC Women's Series titles

Teenage sensation Beau Greaves claimed her first two PDC Women's Series titles in superb fashion on Saturday to begin the year's fourth double-header weekend. The race to qualify for this year's Grand Slam of Darts, World Darts Championship and 2023 Women's World Matchplay continues with Hildesheim's Halle 39 hosting four events across the Bank Holiday weekend.
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: Internationalangel could take on US stars after going down to Tempus at Deauville in Quincey Stakes

A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
SkySports

Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse

Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
