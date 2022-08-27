Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed
Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
SB Nation
WATCH: Raheem Sterling opens the scoring for Chelsea against Southampton, 1-0!
A bit of a scrappy goal, but we will take it! Raheem Sterling had already nearly opened the score less than a minute before his scramble to add yet another goal to his record with the Blues. 1-0 to the good guys!
SB Nation
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Chelsea block all Christian Pulisic offers due to need for more than just 11 players — report
Christian Pulisic wasn’t really set to leave — no rumors had advanced beyond speculation — but is now definitely set to stay. According to the Athletic, Chelsea have blocked all (loan) offers that have come in for the 23-year-old USMNT international this summer, and will do so in the final few days left of the transfer window as well.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Leeds United: Live Blog | Gordon scores again
25’ - Everton are taking their time on the ball and everyone at Elland Road apart from the excellent traveling support is losing their everloving sh*t, starting with cheerleader in chief Jesse Marsch. 22’ - Cross from the Everton right comes fizzing through the six-yard box and everyone misses...
SB Nation
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Southampton: Havertz dropped, Pulisic to start!
There’s no time to rest for Chelsea after a hard-earned three points at the weekend as we travel down south to take on Southampton. Not a lot has changed on the injury front and one suspension has merely replaced the other, so the Blues will have more or the less the same squad to choose from.
SB Nation
Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker Following Historic Liverpool Thrashing
A historic 9-0 defeat over the weekend at the hands of Liverpool was the final straw in the breakdown of the relationship between Scott Parker and Bournemouth, and after weeks of complaints about a lack of investment in a squad ill equipped for the Premier League the English manager has today been sacked.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United
Sheffield United finished in 5th place in the Championship last season, securing a play-off spot. However, they failed to make it to the final, losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw in the semi finals. The Blades have had a strong start to the season, sitting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Match Ratings: Leicester v Chelsea
The Foxes somehow give up two goals to a team with 10 men, and are now bottom of the league. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Tell me if you’ve heard this story before, he made a couple of good saves, and was beaten by a couple of shots he really couldn’t do anything about. The most noteworthy save was the first chance Chelsea had, scrambling across goal to deny Loftus-Cheek. Could he have done better on the first Chelsea goal? I’ll let you decide. 5.5.
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Romero could return for West Ham, but Bentancur a doubt
It’s Cuti Romero Day here at Cartilage Free Captain! Just after Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had officially converted his loan from Atalanta into a £47m transfer, there’s team news out in the Evening Standard that suggests that he might be back into contention for Spurs’ trip to West Ham tomorrow.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Brighton Manager Desperate to Keep Liverpool Midfield Target
Time is rapidly running out on the summer transfer window. Though manager Jürgen Klopp previously admitted that it was a mistake not to bring in another midfielder, all signs point to the club’s business being done. However, a last minute surprise could still be in the cards, if...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gakpo, Dendoncker, Hee-Chan, Garner, Gueye, Kudus transfer updates
Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win. Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game. The Blues made an £8 million...
SB Nation
Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it
“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Sunderland’s manager curse strikes again!”
I was sitting in Palma Airport when news broke that Alex Neil hadn’t turned up to his press conference at 9am due to a meeting that had overrun. I was genuinely confused as to why everyone was starting to mention Stoke. He wouldn’t leave like this, right? To a...
SB Nation
Official: Sepp van den Berg Signs New Liverpool Deal, Joins Schalke
After putting pen to paper on a new Liverpool deal, 20-year-old Dutch centre half Sepp van den Berg is heading to Germany where he will spend the 2022-23 season with Schalke who are back in the Bundesliga after a year in the second flight. Mid-table this time around is the...
SB Nation
Baba Rahman set to rejoin Reading on loan from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea have done a pretty good job of de-bloating the squad this summer but it sounds like Baba Rahman will get to stay on the books for at least one more season, with the 28-year-old set to rejoin Reading on loan for the season. The Championship side are under sanctions for breaching EFL FFP rules and thus couldn’t pay a transfer fee even if they wanted to. Presumably we’re also subsidizing Baba’s wages considering that Reading also need to reduce their wage bill.
Comments / 0