ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 15

TRUTHISBEST
2d ago

Is this news???? Since when do we find a need to condemn a choice of college? I thought this is the UNITED STATES!!!!!!!

Reply
9
Ben Gonzalez
2d ago

Who, cares! You don’t seem to really have your mind on South Dakota anyway!!!

Reply(1)
7
Related
wnax.com

Higher Pay for SD Corrections Officers

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem approved immediate raises for correctional officers, from twenty dollars an hour to twenty-three dollars and as much as twenty eight dollars an hour. That was to plug the growing number of vacancies. Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls says it’s a first step…....
POLITICS
sdstandardnow.com

Plan to construct CO-2 pipeline through South Dakota threatens property rights and could pose health risk as well

Landowners in eight South Dakota counties (Minnehaha, Lincoln, Lake, Beadle, Spink, Brown, Edmunds and McPherson) have filed suit against Summit Carbon Solutions, one of two corporations seeking to build highly concentrated CO-2 pipelines (like the one shown above in a Maria de Jesus photo published by the Houston Chronicle) across South Dakota, in an effort to stop corporate agents from entering their land for surveying purposes without their permission.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsdale College#K 12 Education#School Of Education#Politics#Mount Marty College#Northern State University#Supreme Court#Congress#The Washington Post#Capitol Hill#Georgetown University#Cbs
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota League of Women Voters endorse Amendment D

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota League of Women Voters has joined the coalition endorsing Amendment “D” this November. That would expand Medicaid coverage in the state. League spokesperson Amy Scott-Stolz says it’s a matter of human rights. Scott-Stolz says the expansion would cover more working people that...
HEALTH
Wake Up Wyoming

Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
POLITICS
cbs19news

Youngkin expresses disapproval of Virginia passing emissions law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. In 2021, Virginia passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Governor Glenn Youngkin was opposed to the law. "It's very disappointing...
VIRGINIA STATE
wskg.org

New York Democrats continue attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The New York Post reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to pull out of a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Long Island Sunday because of an “unforeseen tragedy.”. New York’s Democratic Party leaders have been criticizing Zeldin for the planned fundraiser with DeSantis....
FLORIDA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
RAPID CITY, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
klkntv.com

Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
NEBRASKA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy