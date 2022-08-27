Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High School Football Capsules
CALHOUN COUNTY at VALLEY (WETZEL) Last year’s result: Calhoun County 28, Valley (Wetzel) 6. Calhoun County (0-1) result: lost to Wirt County, 54-8 Key Calhoun County players: Ian Persinger RB/DB, Owen Taylor QB/DB. Key Valley players: Gavin Derby QB, Tristan Bates RB. Keys to victory: The two schools began...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1, 1930, in Lead Mine, WV and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena and Verla.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program
PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anna Mae Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State defensive backfield should shine
GLENVILLE — The defensive secondary for Glenville State University head coach Mike Kellar should be a strong suit this season as the back end features senior nickel Dane Lynch, Jr. along with sophomores Shaun Sterling Jr. at strong safety and Brandon Penn at free safety. Lynch, who is from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert
On August 29, 2022, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Heck was born on May 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late John and Grace (Rowley) Heckert. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School and he served with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist for six years. After the Army National Guard, Heck became a local businessman and on September 4, 1977, he married Sheila Diane Mellinger. Together, they had two daughters, Melissa + April, and their two sons, Scot and Brian. While raising their family, Heck and Diane grew their business and have been in business for over 45 years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
WDTV
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pamela S. Hess
Pamela S. Hess, 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Visitation, 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 4 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. In honoring Dales wishes, there will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richards family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 26-28: * Steven Paul Black, 294 Marie Lane, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate and fined $175.25. * William C. Reed, 13455 Emerson Ave., Williamstown, pleaded guilty to expired registration...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teresa Lynn Hupp
Teresa Lynn Hupp, 52, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 26, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown ’Jackets take on Warriors Saturday
PARKERSBURG — Despite what the schedule says, there will be no football game Friday night in Williamstown. The Yellowjackets originally scheduled to play host to Warren at 7 p.m. Friday, but the game has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stadium Field. Williamstown’s home field is not quite ready to be played on after undergoing renovations in the offseason.
