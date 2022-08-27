Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Lucas holds off Hillsdale on Clear Fork's field
BELLVILLE — Lucas made the best of a bad situation. Logan Toms rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and the Cubs held on for a 14-13 win over Hillsdale at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral. GALLERY: Lucas 14, Hillsdale 13. Lucas defeated Hillsdale 14-13 Saturday night at Clear...
bvmsports.com
The NPFL Heads to Sandusky Ohio to Take on Lake Erie
SANDUSKY, OH. – For the second to last event of the 2022 NPFL season, the anglers and their families make their way back to the North country to take on Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay. Sandusky Bay will make for the second ever Great Lakes event in NPFL history and is shaping up to be the smallmouth slugfest that would…
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WANE-TV
Ohio woman killed by falling tree
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS) — A woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, whose name has not been released, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
Ohio woman killed by falling tree in backyard due to storms
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
wwnytv.com
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people. A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in...
Lima News
Ohio Democrats try to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden
COLUMBUS – A new campaign ad from Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Toledo Democrat who’s running a tough race for re-election this year, would almost make you think it’s coming from a Republican. It kicks off by calling out President Joe Biden for “letting Ohio’s solar manufacturers...
ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge
TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing. On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
Ohio student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
13abc.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
crawfordcountynow.com
“Queens don’t bully little girls”
BUCYRUS—While there is still no consensus between the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Board and the legal counsel for terminated Queen Abagail Brocwell, Galion Attorney Roberta Wade still seeks answers. Crawford County Now received several messages concerning a Facebook post readers felt was intentionally aimed at Brocwell. But most troubling to...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Eight violations alleged by EPA
BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
Historic aircraft at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The history of aircraft that flew in World War II was on display at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport this past weekend, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond LIL” planes, along with other jets and some smaller trainer aircraft. The world-famous Boeing B-29 Superfortress was a heavy bomber […]
13abc.com
OVI checkpoint on State Route 39
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Shelby Police Department have announced that an OVI checkpoint will happen at 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight. The checkpoint will be on State Route 39 in Jackson Township and it is funded by federal grant funds. The OVI checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
crawfordcountynow.com
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline Thursday
CRESTLINE—Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us”, will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, September 1. Local Tracks is located at 228 North Seltzer Street.
cleveland19.com
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
richlandsource.com
Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
