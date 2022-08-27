ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Get paid $2,400 for the ‘digital detox’ challenge

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Dowell
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDmDS_0hXvhDOw00

( KTVI ) — Can you last 24 hours without any screen time? Reviews.org is looking to pay a “digital detoxer” $2,400 to go a full day without cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers, or any smart devices.

The rules state that the “digital detoxer” will be required to submit a screen time report to show they went 24 hours without tech.

Will my student loans be forgiven?

The contestant will have to submit a report explaining their experience, any challenges they faced, and benefits from the detox. The statement should also include if you plan on cutting down screen time in the future.

To apply, you must be 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S. The contestant will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge, along with a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “tech-less survival kit” during the challenge.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 21. Reviews.org will announce the name of the challenger Sept. 30 on its website and social media.

Apply here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Court papers reveal details in Butler Twp. homicide

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Court documents are shining a light on new details about the murder of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in Butler Township Saturday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were called to Sand Hollow Drive around 5:06 a.m. for a report of a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound and a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

SNAP, EBT benefits restored after nationwide outage

UPDATE — The SNAP and EBT outage is now widely resolved according to Down Detector. As of 10 a.m. Monday, less than 600 outages were reported. WTAJ — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are down nationwide according to Down Detector. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detox#Reviews Org#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Luzerne County DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Mother, two children missing for over a month

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a Wayne County woman and her two children, who have been missing since July. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Tanya Lea Winkler, 39, of Moscow, was reported missing after not being seen or heard from since July 17 at […]
MOSCOW, PA
WBRE

Teen charged in attempted homicide investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a teen involved in a Williamsport shooting just over a week ago was charged with attempted homicide on Friday. Officials say Shamier Gadson, 16, was involved in an attempted homicide that took place on August 19. According to police, Gadson fired a shot at an adult male on the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Expected road closures for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the expected road closures for President Joe Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Tuesday. According to PSP, President Biden’s visit will result in temporary closures during the afternoon and evening hours; Interstate 81 southbound exit 180 and exit 170 Interstate 81 northbound exit 168 and exit 180 State Route 115, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

$1,800 lost as victim falls for puppy scam, PSP

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— In hopes of introducing a new furry friend to their home, state police said a Shickshinny resident fell victim to a scam. On August 15, officials say a Shickshinny woman gave $1,800 to an unknown suspect in exchange for a Yorkshire puppy, which was never delivered. For more tips and […]
SHICKSHINNY, PA
WBRE

Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Community reacts to tragic homicide of Hazleton student

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hazleton Area High School student. Kassadey Matulevich was shot to death inside her Butler Township home early Saturday morning. State police charged 17-year-old Alan Meyers with criminal homicide in her death. This is the arrest affidavit it sheds light […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Community gathers for President Biden’s arrival

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were plenty of people out to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden’s motorcade, as well as some protesters. Protesters were out all day, students tried to catch a glimpse of the president. All ages were out to catch this historic event. “I’m here to see the presidential motorcade,” said Kaitlyn […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #2

There are plenty of changes to the Top Ten Countdown following the first week of the regular season. Four new teams enter the rankings (Jersey Shore, Mount Carmel, Dallas, East Stroudsburg South), replacing four that dropped out (Old Forge, North Schuylkill, Scranton Prep, Valley View). SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (1-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Berwick, […]
SPORTS
WBRE

President Biden delivers remarks in Northeast PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  The city of Wilkes-Barre hosted President Biden Tuesday where he delivered a speech at Wilkes University’s Marts Center.  You can watch President Biden’s full speech at the university in the video block above. Watch the full speech from Democratic officials Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Congressman Matt Cartwright, and […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Lock Haven resident falls victim to gift card scam

GALLAGHER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lock Haven resident fell victim to a gift card scam, Pennsylvania State Police report. On August 24, according to PSP, a Lock Haven resident had been communicating with an unknown actor online who was requesting money for car repairs. The victim had reportedly sent the unknown suspect $800 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

PD: Stabbing involving two Wendy’s employees in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night at a Wendy’s in Wilkes-Barre that they say involved two employees. There was heavy police activity outside the fast food restaurant around 10:30 p.m. after officers were called to the restaurant on Kidder Street for a reported stabbing. Eyewitness News crews […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
LIBERTY, PA
WBRE

Emotional vigil held for teenage shooting victim

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emotional vigil was held Sunday night for a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed. More then 400 friend and family gathered to remember and celebrate the life of Kassadey Matulevich. She died Saturday night after, police say she was shot in the head. One family member noted […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy