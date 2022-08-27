ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield, MA
Education
Jack (John Paul) Butterfield, 71

FRAMINGHAM – Jack (John Paul) Butterfield decided he’d had enough of cancer and left his broken body behind on August 22, 2022. He moved on to join our parents and brother, Jeff, in the next place. Jack loved his hometown of Ashland and always found his way back...
Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday

WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
Open Auditions For The Nutcracker & Youth Ballet Company

WORCESTER – The Hanover Theatre Conservatory will be holding open auditions for the Youth Ballet Company on August 30 and The Nutcracker on September 11. These auditions are open to the public and outside dancers are encouraged to audition. To learn more and to register, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/conservatory/performance-opportunities/. The...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

