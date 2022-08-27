Read full article on original website
2 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Framingham students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Elias Tsiantoulas & Sean Andrews to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Tsiantoulas has a primary major of Health...
Trio of Ashland Students Earn Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 3 Ashland students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Alexandra Chrisafideis from Ashland, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Chrisafideis has a primary major of Health Science...
LeClerc & Pizzarella Make Springfield College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Marlborough students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Haven LeClerc and Tono Pizzarella to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. LeClerc has a primary major of Computer...
Marvin L. Vestal, 87, Founder & CEO Virgin Instruments Corp.
FRAMINGHAM – Marvin L. Vestal, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Metrowest Hospital in Framingham. He was the husband of Christina H. Vestal. They shared more than 43 years together. Born in Pendleton, Indiana, he was the son of the late Grace Vestal Brown and...
Jack (John Paul) Butterfield, 71
FRAMINGHAM – Jack (John Paul) Butterfield decided he’d had enough of cancer and left his broken body behind on August 22, 2022. He moved on to join our parents and brother, Jeff, in the next place. Jack loved his hometown of Ashland and always found his way back...
Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday
WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
Open Auditions For The Nutcracker & Youth Ballet Company
WORCESTER – The Hanover Theatre Conservatory will be holding open auditions for the Youth Ballet Company on August 30 and The Nutcracker on September 11. These auditions are open to the public and outside dancers are encouraged to audition. To learn more and to register, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/conservatory/performance-opportunities/. The...
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
HOPKINTON — Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett reports that Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Porter, who has been with the Hopkinton Police Department since 1992, was notified of his status on Thursday. As there is an active...
