What would you do if you found out that the school you trusted with your child’s personal information had shared it with over 1,000 companies on the internet?. This is exactly what is happening in Utah’s public schools. The sharing of student information has come to a head in Davis School District. An agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Davis Schools has every student’s name, grade, school and race being sent to the DOJ twice a year.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO