Utah State

Guest opinion: The dangers of normalizing Big Brother

What would you do if you found out that the school you trusted with your child’s personal information had shared it with over 1,000 companies on the internet?. This is exactly what is happening in Utah’s public schools. The sharing of student information has come to a head in Davis School District. An agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Davis Schools has every student’s name, grade, school and race being sent to the DOJ twice a year.
UTAH STATE
Letter: Disappointed in reaction to new legislation

The reaction to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Utah Congressional delegation is extremely disappointing. Climate Change is threatening our water supply, drying the Great Salt Lake, creating poisonous dust clouds, devastating Utah agriculture, increasing severe forest fires, and threatening the long-term viability of the snow sport industry.
UTAH STATE
UDOT warns drivers about safety, road projects before holiday

For those who are taking their last summer vacation or are going out into the heat for some sun and recreation, the Utah Department of Transportation is offering weekend travel advice to get around road projects. UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for travel delays along the Wasatch Front this Friday...
UTAH STATE
Sanchez: Every vote in America is now about abortion

The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds. This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the...
KANSAS STATE
Lowry: No, Liz Cheney isn’t Abraham Lincoln

“It’s a slip, not a fall,” Abraham Lincoln said after his loss in his legendary 1858 Illinois Senate contest against Stephen Douglas. Liz Cheney apparently has the same attitude after her nearly 40-point wipeout in her primary the other night. In lieu of a traditional concession speech, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president delivered a picturesque, made-for-TV call to arms invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
WYOMING STATE
