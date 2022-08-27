Read full article on original website
Related
Guest opinion: The dangers of normalizing Big Brother
What would you do if you found out that the school you trusted with your child’s personal information had shared it with over 1,000 companies on the internet?. This is exactly what is happening in Utah’s public schools. The sharing of student information has come to a head in Davis School District. An agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Davis Schools has every student’s name, grade, school and race being sent to the DOJ twice a year.
Free fares on all Utah Transit Authority operations on Thursday and Friday
The wheels on the bus continue to go around at the Utah Transit Authority, but now folks who ride are going to get a financial reprieve and keep the air clean at the same time as UTA holds Free Fare for Clean Air days this Thursday and Friday. The fare...
Utah Department of Workforce Services hosting free statewide virtual job fair
The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in celebration of Workforce Development Month. Approximately 100 Utah employers are participating in the free online event with thousands of open positions. Full-time and part-time job openings are available in...
Letter: Disappointed in reaction to new legislation
The reaction to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Utah Congressional delegation is extremely disappointing. Climate Change is threatening our water supply, drying the Great Salt Lake, creating poisonous dust clouds, devastating Utah agriculture, increasing severe forest fires, and threatening the long-term viability of the snow sport industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patient rights group: Work to be done with price transparency law compliance
In January 2021, a federal law was passed requiring all hospitals to post their pricing online, but according to a new report issued by a patient advocacy group earlier this month, only 16% of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed are fully compliant. According to the third semi-annual report, Utah is doing...
Utah Valley Earth Forum to host public panel on Utah Lake restoration efforts
The Utah Valley Earth Forum will host an online public forum Tuesday to discuss possibilities for the restoration of Utah Lake. The UVEF is Utah Valley’s oldest environmental organization. Its forum “Restoring Utah Lake: What is the Science?” will take place on Zoom at 7 p.m. “Many...
UDOT warns drivers about safety, road projects before holiday
For those who are taking their last summer vacation or are going out into the heat for some sun and recreation, the Utah Department of Transportation is offering weekend travel advice to get around road projects. UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for travel delays along the Wasatch Front this Friday...
Letter: Rep. Curtis is key leader on GOP energy, climate vision
The heat waves and severe drought punishing Utah this summer are yet another sign that America needs a coherent strategy to confront climate change. And that’s why I’m grateful we have a leader like Rep. John Curtis in Washington. Rep. Curtis is a key player in advancing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sanchez: Every vote in America is now about abortion
The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds. This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the...
Lowry: No, Liz Cheney isn’t Abraham Lincoln
“It’s a slip, not a fall,” Abraham Lincoln said after his loss in his legendary 1858 Illinois Senate contest against Stephen Douglas. Liz Cheney apparently has the same attitude after her nearly 40-point wipeout in her primary the other night. In lieu of a traditional concession speech, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president delivered a picturesque, made-for-TV call to arms invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0