Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover.20th Century Fox
I'm speaking my truth.
What I got aboard Valiant Lady , Virgin Voyages' newest cruise ship : fantastic food, top-tier entertainment, an incredibly curated space, and awesome cocktails.
I took the maiden voyage of the seven-night ~Irresistible Med~ cruise that docked in Barcelona, Toulon, Marina di Carrara, Ajaccio, Cagliari, and Ibiza. TLDR: I saw Spain, Italy, and France in the span of a week.
There are three basic cabin types : Insider ($1,842), Sea View ($2,090), and Sea Terrace ($2,337). A major note is that there's always some kind of pricing special — you can currently snag a terrace room for $1,753, for example.
There are over 20 restaurants, each with a premium feel that requires reservations. And the food = genuinely awesome.
While food is included in your cruise price, alcohol is not — and that’s kind of a good thing.AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
I have a phantom headache from the mere thought of all-inclusive drinks. Diluted alcohol packed with sugar, sugar, and more sugar, swirled together in a pitcher that is then served to me with a paper straw in a semi-fancy glass. I don’t mean to sound like a snob (I swear, I’m not, okay?), but there is nothing worse than a bad cocktail. I’ve come to a point in my life where I’d much rather pay for a solid beverage than drink the $2 Applebee’s special. Sorry, Applebee’s.
So, while you’ll have to pay per drink aboard the Valiant Lady, it’s evident that a lot of tender love and care has been put into menus, ingredients, and bartender training . Drink prices vary based on where you are on the cruise ship — I paid $16 for two glasses of champagne in The Manor club and $13 for a frozen watermelon cocktail at the pool on Richard's Rooftop.
You can schedule off-boat excursions dubbed “Shore Things.”AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
The Virgin Voyages app makes researching and scheduling your off-boat excursions a breeze. I took a bus tour through Prunelli and ate cheese in the French countryside for one excursion; I also booked a private tour in a red Fiat and toured Tuscany, sampled red and white in an old wine cellar, and then walked around Florence to end my afternoon.
One caveat with Shore Things: They’re pricey. The Prunelli tour was $90 per person, and the private Fiat tour was nearly $290 per person. Gratuity is baked into that price as well as transportation — after docking, there's an organized system that gets all sailors to the proper bus. The buses take you to and from each excursion, which can be an hour and a half away depending on which one you've chosen.
Are they expensive? Yes. But they're super fun, very well organized, and worth the money if you can swing it.
And while the food is awesome, the cocktails are great, and the Shore Things are well-curated, entertainment is the secret sauce that makes Valiant Lady spectacular.
In the same realm of entertainment: I thought the highlight of my trip would be visiting gorgeous coastal cities. I was wrong. The highlight of my seven-day vacation was Scarlet Night.AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
What is Scarlet Night, you ask? It's a rooftop pool party that's held at least once during every Valiant Lady cruise — and it's iconic. There are performers on each other's shoulders, everyone is encouraged to jump into the pool, costumes and accessories are handed out. It's like Project X (does anyone remember that movie?), except you're on a moving boat.
We kept the party going by moving to The Manor, the on-site club. Important note: The Scarlet Night party was cleverly scheduled for when we wouldn't dock until the following evening, aka you could give yourself permission to really rest up the morning after.
And the itinerary itself is *muah*. Every docking port was more stunning than the next — my two favorite stops were Toulon, France, and Ibiza, Spain.
Now that I’ve given you a lay of the land (intentional pun), let me walk you through quirky details that make this ship such a unique experience.AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
Every inch of this ship is jam-packed with something to do. Highlights include:
- a pizza parlor
- an ice cream shop
- a tattoo parlor (I chickened out)
- a million and one lounge areas and cozy corners
- an old time-y dinner serving up hot dogs and boozy milkshakes
- a salon for manicures, pedicures, and blowouts
- a casino
- a nightclub with a cool Instagram-ready entrance (see sparkly gif above)
- a rooftop pool
- a vintage arcade room
- cool art murals galore
- outdoor workout areas and a rooftop running track (NOTE: I did not partake)
- multiple shops with boutique-y clothing, toiletries, designer handbags, etc.
If you're looking for a premium, adults-only cruise that lets you explore multiple countries in one swoop, I sincerely recommend Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady and ~The Irresistible Med~ jaunt through Europe. Again: This opinion is coming from someone who thought she would hate cruising.Pixar
BuzzFeed was provided this ticket free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.
Comments / 2