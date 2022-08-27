ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Program teaching Rock Hill students workforce skills awarded $25K grant

Video released from Chesterfield County bus incident that injured 8 students. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. An in-depth look at the affordable housing crisis and homelessness in Charlotte. Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say. Updated: 6 hours...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are kicking off their first day of school inside new buildings. Shamrock Gardens Elementary, Landsdowne Elementary, and West Charlotte High School reopened their doors Monday morning. The new Shamrock Gardens Elementary School has 45 classrooms and a larger cafeteria and 21st-century...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Friday Night Flashback – Nation Ford High School

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Nation Ford High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
FORT MILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

First day of CMS classes begins with 390 teacher vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have about 390 classroom teacher vacancies on the first day of school. The first day in the classroom is looking pretty seamless, but it’s never totally smooth. “It’s definitely getting rocky, but I think the first week of school starting is always rocky,” said Delaiah Pettiford, a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

Atlantic Pacific Cos. Acquires Charlotte Community

Magnolia Terrace last traded two years ago, for $40.7 million. Atlantic Pacific Cos. has acquired Magnolia Terrace, a 264-unit garden-style multifamily property in Charlotte, N.C. With this purchase, the company expands its North Carolina portfolio to four properties, totaling more than 1,000 units. The community marks the 10th acquisition within the company’s third private equity fund, Blue Atlantic Partners Fund III. The property last traded just two years ago, when Stonebridge Investments acquired it from RADCO Cos. for $40.7 million, Yardi Matrix data shows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Foxx
Person
Kevin Poirier
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Academic Year#Parent Teacher Conference#K12#Highschool#The Charlotte Post Photo#Mayra Parilla Guerrero#Cms
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlottepost.com

NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football and a weekend of HBCU fun

NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football, and a weekend of HBCU fun. Packed agenda of events anchor Duke's Mayo Classic showcase. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will play the 5th Quarter along with North Carolina Central’s Sound Machine Sept. 1 at the conclusion of the Duke’s Mayo Classic football game between the Aggies and Eagles.
GREENSBORO, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBTV

Livingstone hosts Catawba College in Mayor’s Cup game on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mayor’s Cup, a one time annual event between Salisbury’s Catawba and Livingstone College football teams, will return on Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. at Livingstone. “As presidents of our community’s two four-year colleges, we’re glad schedules allow our teams to compete once again,”...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy