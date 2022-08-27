Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Program teaching Rock Hill students workforce skills awarded $25K grant
Video released from Chesterfield County bus incident that injured 8 students. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. An in-depth look at the affordable housing crisis and homelessness in Charlotte. Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say. Updated: 6 hours...
WBTV
CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are kicking off their first day of school inside new buildings. Shamrock Gardens Elementary, Landsdowne Elementary, and West Charlotte High School reopened their doors Monday morning. The new Shamrock Gardens Elementary School has 45 classrooms and a larger cafeteria and 21st-century...
CMS Opens Two New Schools on Monday
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system has opened two new schools in the district.
cn2.com
Friday Night Flashback – Nation Ford High School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Nation Ford High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First day of CMS classes begins with 390 teacher vacancies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have about 390 classroom teacher vacancies on the first day of school. The first day in the classroom is looking pretty seamless, but it’s never totally smooth. “It’s definitely getting rocky, but I think the first week of school starting is always rocky,” said Delaiah Pettiford, a […]
Top NC high school football teams shuffle after Week 2 upsets across NCHSAA divisions
In a rare occurrence, each of the No. 1 teams in the NCHSAA state rankings suffered losses in Week 2, setting he stage for a jumble. Meanwhile, some NC stars are shining brightly.
multihousingnews.com
Atlantic Pacific Cos. Acquires Charlotte Community
Magnolia Terrace last traded two years ago, for $40.7 million. Atlantic Pacific Cos. has acquired Magnolia Terrace, a 264-unit garden-style multifamily property in Charlotte, N.C. With this purchase, the company expands its North Carolina portfolio to four properties, totaling more than 1,000 units. The community marks the 10th acquisition within the company’s third private equity fund, Blue Atlantic Partners Fund III. The property last traded just two years ago, when Stonebridge Investments acquired it from RADCO Cos. for $40.7 million, Yardi Matrix data shows.
WBTV
MEMO: Incoming Charlotte councilmember could face criminal questions depending on ownership stake
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A memo from Charlotte’s city attorney raises the possible of criminal charges for incoming Charlotte councilmember James “Smuggie” Mitchell depending on whether or not he still has an ownership stake in a local construction company. The memo from City Attorney Patrick Baker said...
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
WBTV
"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
WLTX.com
Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
Gaston County teacher stages protest after not getting paid for first week of class
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An ongoing problem with a new payroll system is causing headaches for teachers in Gaston County, and now one teacher says she’s had enough after not getting paid for the first week of school. Gaston County has been the beta tester for a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
thecharlottepost.com
NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football and a weekend of HBCU fun
NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football, and a weekend of HBCU fun. Packed agenda of events anchor Duke's Mayo Classic showcase. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will play the 5th Quarter along with North Carolina Central’s Sound Machine Sept. 1 at the conclusion of the Duke’s Mayo Classic football game between the Aggies and Eagles.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
Guest, substitute teachers to fill CMS vacancies as 1st day of school approaches
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools still has about 45 vacancies open for bus drivers, officials said. The district is still trying to fill about 370 teacher vacancies in classrooms, with students returning on Monday. Licensure is required for some guest-teaching positions, but it advanced degree is not a requirement. CMS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Changes to school meals and absence policies likely to impact many CMS students
CHARLOTTE — As the new school year kicks off, changes to some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ policies will impact the district’s 140,000 students. This school year, the district is stressing the importance of good attendance to ensure academic success. District leaders say if a student misses 10 days of...
WBTV
Livingstone hosts Catawba College in Mayor’s Cup game on Saturday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mayor’s Cup, a one time annual event between Salisbury’s Catawba and Livingstone College football teams, will return on Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. at Livingstone. “As presidents of our community’s two four-year colleges, we’re glad schedules allow our teams to compete once again,”...
‘Frightful’: Charlotte residents demand change after shootings at public housing complexes
CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte residents are voicing their growing concerns after two separate shootings overnight happened at apartment complexes ran by the city’s housing authority. Those shootings come 48 hours after a 4-year-old was shot at another Inlivian property. The latest crimes have residents who live at these...
CMS Meal Prices for 2022-2023 School Year
Here is more information on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year.
Comments / 0