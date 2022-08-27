Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Burlington High School community looking forward to a 2025 return to Institute Road
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Today is the first day of school for most Vermonters. For high school students in Burlington, they are returning to the Downtown BHS building, better known as the old Macy's. Some in the community said they are excited for the return to Institute Road in 2025,...
mynbc5.com
Catamounts outshoot Bobcats, shutout in 2-0 loss
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Catamounts offense was on full display Tuesday night, registering 20 shots against the Bobcats. An impressive display, but it wasn't enough with Quinnipiac's Brage Aasen netting two goals on the way to a 2-0 victory in Burlington. Vermont's home opener was spoiled thanks to Aasen's...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh High School football looking for revenge
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh High School football had their dreams crushed by Peru last year in the 2021 Class B Championship. They're using that loss as motivation to take the crown this year. “To see Peru last year, how happy they were. I want to get back to that,”...
mynbc5.com
North Country organizations commemorate Overdose Awareness Day
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Several North Country organizations are coming together on Aug. 31 to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day. The Champlain Valley Family Center, Alliance for Positive Health and MHAB are hosting an Overdose Awareness Day event at the MHAB Life Skills Campus in Plattsburgh. Attendees can get free...
mynbc5.com
Colchester prepares for new division in 2022
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester football program hasn't seen much recent success, but this year things could be different. The Lakers are preparing for a switch from division one to division two competition starting in 2022. It's a welcome change for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since...
mynbc5.com
Montpelier looking for second soccer title in three years
JERICHO, Vt. — In a tightly contested scrimmage, one of division two's hottest programs, Montpelier High School, took down Mount Mansfield Union high school thanks to a late goal from senior forward Ronnie Riby-Williams. Riby-Williams was a part of a team that just a season ago came within one...
mynbc5.com
Vermont host to International Workshop on Agritourism
BRANDON, Vt. — The International Workshop on Agritourism is in Vermont this week. The event is hosted by the University of Vermont Extension. The multiday conference includes hands-on workshops and networking welcoming people from all around the country and even the world. “We have international participants, we have a...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Keeseville, NY
In Keeseville, everyone knows 'Speedy' Arnold – his store has been a cornerstone grocer since the early 60s. Ben Frechette catches up with him, and visits a local flower farm in this installment of "This is Our Home".
mynbc5.com
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman from Waterbury is waking up behind bars after being arrested in connection with a gunfire incident at Perkins Pier in Burlington last week. Police tracked down 21-year-old Teia Mobbs to an address in Waterbury. Last Monday, Police responded to Perkins Pier after Mobbs allegedly...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
mynbc5.com
Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency
WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
mynbc5.com
Vermont using $750 million in federal funds to fix aging water infrastructure
ROYALTON, Vt. — Vermont has been investing in water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, and roughly $750 dollars in federal funding has flooded into the state. A project actively being worked on, the Royalton Water Treatment Facility. “When communities have better infrastructure, they can support business growth, and more housing,”...
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
mynbc5.com
Burlington residents left without power, damage to clean up following Tuesday's storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A strong storm on Tuesday evening lasted about 30 minutes, but it left many without power for hours and much to clean up in Burlington's New North End neighborhoods. At one point, about 2,000 customers were without power across Chittenden County. One New North End family...
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
Newport man dies in truck crash on Rt. 58 in Lowell
Shane Copp, 24, was a passenger in a pickup truck that rolled over Saturday night, according to Vermont State Police.
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
Man charged with DUI after crash into Williston police car on I-89 South
The Williston Police say the driver of the pickup truck shown here was Amir Pickersgill, 43.
Craftsbury motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 15 in Johnson
Police say David Sayers, 63, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle Saturday evening.
