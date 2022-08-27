Read full article on original website
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game
“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on,” said the teen who caught the ball.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Dodgers News: Slugging Prospect On His Way to Join Expanding L.A. Roster
Star prospect Miguel Vargas, who played well in a brief cup of coffee earlier this season, is reportedly being called up when active rosters expand on Thursday.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yankees Bring Veteran Reliever Back on Minor League Deal
Remember Chasen Shreve? He's back.
St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s New Country Song is… Something Else
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a playoff race. They’re ahead in the NL Central and, barring a mega collapse, should be finishing the regular season atop their division. Albert Pujols has made his triumphant return to the Cards, and they look to have a chance to make a real run.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 694, passes Barry Bonds in unique stat
Albert Pujols homered again on Monday night as he continues to chase 700 but the St. Louis Cardinals slugger also passed Barry Bonds in another category.
Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History
Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?
