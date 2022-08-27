Read full article on original website
IGN
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
IGN
Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets This Saturday to Celebrate National Cinema Day
More than 3,000 theaters across the U.S. are offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day, which is happening for the first time this Saturday, September 3. Tickets will be discounted from big chains such as AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and more in an unprecedented move that could just be a much-needed win for the industry.
IGN
Sigourney Weaver Teases Her 'Goofy' Role in Avatar: The Way of Water
Sigourney Weaver has teased her "goofy" character in Avatar: The Way of Water, explaining how this acting job has differed from her previous onscreen roles. In conversation with Interview magazine, Weaver briefly spoke about what it was like to return to the world of Pandora as an entirely new character. She admitted that playing Kiri, the adopted teenage daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), was "the biggest stretch" she's ever had to take as an actor and that she had to approach the role in a different kind of way.
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for September 2022
Those chill winter days and warm blanket binge sessions are done. That said, we're thawing into a new spring growth of streaming service content. If you know exactly where to stop and smell the roses, a heady bloom of blockbuster movies, TV shows and original content can be yours. But why search those fields aimlessly? I've gone and handpicked you a stunning bouquet of nothing but the best viewing available!
IGN
House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Its Opening Sequence
After introducing its first episode without traditional opening credits, House of the Dragon has revealed its full opening sequence, and it's sporting a familiar theme that long-time fans will be happy to hear again. Co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochni told ET that they opted to forego an opening sequence...
IGN
House of the Dragon Co-Showrunner Steps Down From Role
House of the Dragon’s co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down from his role with HBO’s latest hit series House of the Dragon, according to THR. Alan Taylor will remain on the show as the only showrunner. Sapochnik will, however, continue to be an executive producer on the series.
IGN
The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Trailer for New Guy Pearce Psychological Thriller
Guy Pearce stars as an author haunted by the legacy of his own notorious book in the upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. IGN has the exclusive new trailer for writer-director Andrew Hunt’s film, which you can watch via the player above or the embed below. We also have the exclusive poster for the film, which can also be found below.
IGN
I Came By Review
I Came By premieres Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Netflix. I Came By is a slow, wicked thriller that contains a handful of surprising breaks to convention. It's a small, unassuming film featuring 1917's George MacKay as a vandal who, after a streak of breaking into rich people's homes, accidentally picks the wrong target in a devious serial killer played by Paddington and Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville. I Came By's third act may devolve a little bit into slugfest territory, but overall this is a rather shifty and shocking game of cat(s) and mouse.
IGN
Marvel's Wonder Man Confirms the Return of a Familiar MCU Face
Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who will star in the upcoming Wonder Man series, but fans can expect at least one MCU veteran to return. Ben Kingsley will reprise the role of struggling actor/faux-Mandarin Trevor Slattery. Variety broke the news of Kingsley's return. While it's unknown exactly how Slattery...
IGN
The Asiri: Dark Horse to Publish New Graphic Novel Series That Merges X-Men and Attack on Titan
Dark Horse Comics and author Roye Okupe are expanding their partnership in the years to come. Okupe and his imprint YouNeek Studios have signed on to publish more graphic novels through Dark Horse starting in 2024. This expanded partnership not only encompasses new additions to the Afrocentric "YouNeek YouNiverse" line,...
IGN
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3 - Launch Trailer
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3, featuring LaPucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. The trailer showcases what you can expect with the SRPG adventures, including new playable characters and more in LaPucelle: Ragnarok, while Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure features image optimization with a variety of filters.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
IGN
Daniel Craig Forgot His Knives Out Accent While Making Glass Onion
Daniel Craig’s southern accent when he returns as detective Benoit Blanc may sound a bit different in the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Partly because Craig worked on a more “grounded” Southern accent for the role, but also because he forgot how to do the accent from the first movie.
IGN
The Best LEGO Harry Potter Sets in 2022
It's back-to-school time—the perfect segue to discuss the most famous prep school in the world: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. And of course, we'd be remiss to not mention its most famous alumnus: Harry James Potter. The Chosen One. The Boy Who Lived. LEGO released its first Harry...
IGN
Big News For Harley Quinn on HBO Max - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Harley Quinn season 4 is coming to HBO Max, and fans of the DC animated series are excited. In the wake of a bunch of canceled animated shows, #HBOMax is showing some favor to a special malet-wielding, pigtailed deviant named #HarleyQuinn. In other news, the official trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out and we here at IGN got our hands on it first! and a message on how you can save lives from NHTSA.
IGN
Varodurumon
On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to get Varodurumon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Review
The highly-praised Arctis family of SteelSeries headsets has been updated for 2022, with all-new designs and a slightly less confusing product lineup. The Arctis 5 has been dropped entirely, and been basically rolled into what is now the Arctis Nova 3 headphones. Featuring the same fantastic audio drivers as its older sibling, the Arctis Nova 7, and sporting some fancy new RGB lighting on the exterior, the Arctis Nova 3 is a great budget pair of headphones for both gaming and general entertainment.
IGN
Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy Is Still In Development
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is currently busy with the Knives Out franchise, but his heart is still set on eventually returning to Star Wars to work on his previously-announced trilogy. Speaking to Empire, Johnson said he'd be heartbroken if his time working in the Star Wars...
IGN
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Video Review
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres with two episodes on Sept. 2 on Prime Video. Review by Alex Stedman. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is telling its own story using the lore of Tolkien as a foundation, and the first two episodes make a solid case for why that story deserves to be told in such extravagance. While the first episode gets a little too caught up in exposition, the second is able to build on the characters and their relationships much more naturally, setting in motion a few intriguing subplots and a respectable amount of action. Through it all, it’s always well-acted by its ensemble cast and gorgeously shot and produced, with cinematography, effects, costumes, and original music that rival the biggest of big-budget movies.
