The Adula's Moonblade is obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula in West Liurnia. He will first appear in the far north above Caria Manor at the Three Sisters guarding Ranni's Tower but will fly off after a short fight. He will then only be found on top of the Moonlight Altar, on the high mountain to the south - which can only be accessed through Nokstella, Eternal City, and the Lake of Rot as part of Ranni's Questline.

