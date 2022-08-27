Read full article on original website
Adula's Moonblade
The Adula's Moonblade is obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula in West Liurnia. He will first appear in the far north above Caria Manor at the Three Sisters guarding Ranni's Tower but will fly off after a short fight. He will then only be found on top of the Moonlight Altar, on the high mountain to the south - which can only be accessed through Nokstella, Eternal City, and the Lake of Rot as part of Ranni's Questline.
Erdtree Heal
The Erdtree Heal is obtained only after you have defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. You'll now return to Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This time around, return to the Queen's Bedchamber before the Erdtree to find a new incantation to obtain.
Shattering Crystal
The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
Frozen Lightning Spear
Incantation that channels the power of the Dragonkin Soldiers. Creates a spear of ice lightning and stabs it into the ground from above. On impact, the spear will burst into trails of lightning advancing forwards. The Dragonkin were born in the Eternal City, where they knew no true sky, nor true lightning. Instead, ice lightning was their weapon.
Black Blade
The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
Electrify Armament
One of the incantations of the capital's ancient dragon cult. Enchants armament held in the right hand with lightning-affinity attacks. Long ago, Godwyn the Golden defeated the ancient dragon Fortissax, and befriended his fallen foe — an event that gave rise to the ancient dragon cult in the capital.
