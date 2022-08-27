ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adula's Moonblade

The Adula's Moonblade is obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula in West Liurnia. He will first appear in the far north above Caria Manor at the Three Sisters guarding Ranni's Tower but will fly off after a short fight. He will then only be found on top of the Moonlight Altar, on the high mountain to the south - which can only be accessed through Nokstella, Eternal City, and the Lake of Rot as part of Ranni's Questline.
Erdtree Heal

The Erdtree Heal is obtained only after you have defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. You'll now return to Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This time around, return to the Queen's Bedchamber before the Erdtree to find a new incantation to obtain.
Shattering Crystal

The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
Frozen Lightning Spear

Incantation that channels the power of the Dragonkin Soldiers. Creates a spear of ice lightning and stabs it into the ground from above. On impact, the spear will burst into trails of lightning advancing forwards. The Dragonkin were born in the Eternal City, where they knew no true sky, nor true lightning. Instead, ice lightning was their weapon.
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon

HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
Black Blade

The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
First Dwarf - Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Check out this exclusive announcement trailer for First Dwarf, a new action RPG adventure developed by Star Drifters on Unreal Engine 5. Get your first look at the floating lands of Driftland and meet dwarven engineer, Tru, and his friendly dragon, Ragna. A powerful entity threatens the future of the kingdom, and you'll play as Tru in the trusty duo as you gather resources, build bases to set up defenses, upgrade your armor, and uncover secrets in this mysterious world.
Stars of Ruin

Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3 - Launch Trailer

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3, featuring LaPucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. The trailer showcases what you can expect with the SRPG adventures, including new playable characters and more in LaPucelle: Ragnarok, while Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure features image optimization with a variety of filters.
The Last of Us Part 1 Performance Review

Naughty Dog has returned with a reimagining of arguably its greatest work to date. Not quite a ground-up remake but much more than a remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 is an extremely effective meld of the old and the new. The story of Joel and...
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay

Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
Electrify Armament

One of the incantations of the capital's ancient dragon cult. Enchants armament held in the right hand with lightning-affinity attacks. Long ago, Godwyn the Golden defeated the ancient dragon Fortissax, and befriended his fallen foe — an event that gave rise to the ancient dragon cult in the capital.
Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition - 9S Character Trailer

Meet 9S and learn more about the character in this latest trailer for Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition. 9S has an attack function, but is an android that specializes in investigative purposes. Within the YoRHa infantry squad, he is the relatively more emotional and friendly type. Nier: Automata...
