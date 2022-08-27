Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO