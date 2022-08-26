ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

Bird Flu Detected in Cowlitz County; WSDA Launches Online Domestic Sick Bird Reporting Tool

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfSRc_0hXvQaXU00
Hens peck through dirt west of Chehalis in this file photo.

In anticipation of the fall surge in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has launched the domestic sick bird online reporting tool.

The online tool complements the existing WSDA sick bird reporting hotline as well as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool for wild birds, according to WSDA.

Washington state is seeing an uptick in HPAI cases as fall migration gets underway, according to WSDA. This week, Cowlitz County joined the tally of flocks with HPAI, bringing the total of domestic flocks statewide to 34. An additional Pierce County flock has tested positive as well, according to WSDA. Birds in Lewis and Thurston counties have previously tested positive for the virus.

Bird owners should expect the need to continue taking extra biosecurity measures through the fall, said Washington State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle.

“The fall avian migration is starting, meaning we’re likely to see more bird flu cases throughout the state again,” she said.

After a detection, state and federal animal health officials monitor for HPAI symptoms in flocks within a 10-kilometer surveillance zone around the detection site. Flock owners in a surveillance zone are encouraged to self-report the health of their birds using the online surveillance self-reporting tool.

State veterinarians seek to contact every flock owner in a surveillance area to check on the health of their flock, and self-reporting allows a veterinarian to make phone contact to discuss biosecurity and what to look for without having to make in-person contact, according to WSDA.

State veterinarians say the biggest risk factor to date is direct contact with wild waterfowl. Since May 5, when the WSDA announced the first Washington case, all 34 infected flocks have had contact with wild waterfowl.

Veterinarians also continue to recommend avoiding bringing birds to fairs, exhibitions, poultry auctions and on-farm sales.

Enhanced biosecurity measures can protect flocks, including keeping birds under cover or away from ponds or water sources shared with wild waterfowl.

With temperatures still warm as we near summer’s end, Itle advises flock owners to assess risk factors and continue acting safely while allowing birds outside of extremely hot coops.

“It’s a double-edged sword: it’s not safe to let them out of long periods of time where they may come in contact with the virus, but it’s also not safe to leave them in a hot coop,” Itle added.

WSDA resources for flock owners to learn about bird flu and protect their flocks include a bird flu webpage, an interactive map, frequently asked questions, a Facebook group, and biosecurity precautions when resuming exhibitions.

If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, use the new online reporting tool at https://bit.ly/3PVocQW or call WSDA’s Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056.

Birds that have already died should be double-bagged and kept in a cooler on ice until WSDA veterinarians can arrange for sampling. Sick or dead wild birds should not be touched or moved and can be reported using the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.

Comments / 0

Related
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cowlitz County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Cowlitz County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Bird Migration#Dead Birds#Hpai
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
kptv.com

Overdose survivors warn the Portland community about the dangers of fentanyl

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One day before International Overdose Awareness day, two survivors of overdoses spoke to FOX 12 about their experience being trapped in addiction. Kyle Rochez and Elizabeth Smith come from different communities, different generations, and different families. But they share one thing in common, they broke free of their drug addiction.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

How a new permit system is working at one national forest in Oregon

Last year, national forests in the Pacific Northwest began rolling out a permitting system to manage visitors and reduce overcrowding, including at Deschutes and Willamette National Forests. Lisa Machnik is the recreation, heritage, partnerships and land staff officer with Deschutes National Forest. She says the paid permit system came after...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky

Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
186
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy