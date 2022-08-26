ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Cowlitz River Bridge Work Expected to Cause Significant Delays on Southbound Interstate 5 Aug. 26 to Sept. 16

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOj7C_0hXvQXqB00
Trucks drive across the Interstate 5 bridge that spans the Cowlitz River in this Chronicle file photo.

People living and driving near Toledo and Vader in Lewis County will need to plan for extended delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Monday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Sept. 16, the state Department of Transportation announced on Friday.

Southbound I-5 near the Cowlitz River Bridge will be reduced from two lanes to one and the State Route 506 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed around the clock during the following times:

• 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2

• 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, through 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16

During the closures, Washington state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews from Granite Construction will remove non-cement bridge deck patches and replace them with concrete patches.

Ahead of the lane closures, travelers will follow advanced directional signs guiding them to begin shifting from two lanes of traffic down to a single lane. For everyone’s safety, the speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph through the work zone, according to WSDOT.

Travelers may encounter significant delays of more than 30 minutes in the morning and up to an hour during peak afternoon travel times, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT advised drivers to consider rescheduling discretionary trips, delaying travel if possible or using an alternate route during the closures. Before heading out, drivers can sign up to receive email/text construction updates, view the WSDOT real-time travel map or upload the free WSDOT mobile app.

Once complete with the southbound lanes, crews will do similar preservation work on the northbound side. One of two lanes of northbound I-5 near the Cowlitz River Bridge will be closed Sept. 19-23 and Sept. 26-30.

Work on the I-5 Cowlitz River bridges is part of the region-wide bridge deck patching pilot project to extend the useful life and smooth the decks of several bridges throughout southwest Washington, according to WSDOT.

The $3.8 million project is scheduled for completion this fall.

Comments / 1

Related
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Buoy 10 Chinook Retention To Close After Tuesday

THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM WDFW AND ODFW. WDFW News Release: Buoy 10 fishery closing to Chinook retention; coho retention remains open. Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Monday that the Columbia River’s Buoy 10 fishery will close for Chinook salmon retention beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. The...
CHINOOK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Lewis County, WA
Traffic
City
Vader, WA
State
Washington State
City
Concrete, WA
Toledo, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Toledo, WA
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowlitz River#Time Travel#Interstate 5#Smartphone App#Traffic Condition#The State Route 506#Wsdot#Granite Construction
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews battle house fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey re-orders electric trucks at a higher price

Lacey re-ordered two electronic Ford F-150 Lightning trucks for a higher price than what was initially planned, according to Troy Woo, the city’s finance director. The city had ordered two trucks for $43,692 each from state-approved vendors back in February. The trucks were to be used as pool vehicles for general use and for public works inspections.
LACEY, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
thereflector.com

Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course

Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
987thebull.com

Battle Ground Man’s Body Recovered From Toutle River

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
186
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy