Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies Graduate From State Criminal Justice Academy

Pictured from left are Lewis County Sheriff's Office Operations Chief Dusty Breen, Undersheriff Wes Rethwill, Deputy Michael Anderson, Deputy Max Miller, Sheriff Rob Snaza, and Captain Rick Van Wyck.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming two new deputies following the officers’ graduation Thursday from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien.

Deputies Michael Anderson and Max Miller completed 720 hours of education and training and will now begin a 12-week field training officer program before beginning their individual patrol duties.

“We are excited and proud of these two young men for their dedicated efforts in successfully completing the Basic Law Enforcement Academy, representing our agency with pride and professionalism,” said Sheriff Rob Snaza in a news release. “We continue to be blessed with great men and women at the Sheriff’s Office that serve our citizens with professionalism.”

Those interested in a career in Lewis County law enforcement can learn more at https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/sheriff/sheriff-employment/