Centralia, WA

Port of Centralia's Yew Street Extension Contract Awarded to Midway Underground

By Owen Sexton
 5 days ago
Port of Centralia is located at 3508 Galvin Road, in Centralia.

In a Friday Morning meeting, Port of Centralia Executive Director Kyle Heaton announced the Toledo-based contracting company Midway Underground has been awarded the contract for the Yew Street extension project.

“We opened bids yesterday at 1 p.m. There were five bidders: Active Construction, Rognlins, Midway Underground, Ceccanti and Tapani. The apparent low bid is Midway Underground at $6,116,322.03,” Heaton said.

Once completed, the extension project will help join Yew Street with Long Road and connect both with Ellsbury Street.

It’s part of the growing infrastructure needed for Centralia Station, a mixed-use development near the Mellen Street overpass that will feature WinCo as its anchor tenant.

However, there is still a lot to be done before construction can even start, including demolishing the apartment complex on Brotherson Road, which has still yet to be completely vacated.

Negotiations concerning this project have been going on for over a decade, according to Heaton, so both he and the other port commissioners felt relieved to have finally gotten to this step.

“This is very exciting. I’m excited for the community. This is going to be a major step and I really appreciate all the work, the years of work, that have gone into this and now it is coming to fruition,” said Port of Centralia Commissioner Julie Shaffley.

No exact date for the project to start has been set yet, but construction is expecte

