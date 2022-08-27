ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess of Sussex says she was ‘scared to go out’ during 2019 Lion King premiere in London

The Duchess of Sussex has recalled being “scared to go out” during the 2019 London premiere of The Lion King.Meghan has spoken before about the alleged racism she experienced while pregnant with her and the Duke of Sussex’s son, Archie. In a 2021 interview with Oprah, she explained that a big part of their decision to leave the UK was the tabloid racism that created a “toxic environment” of “control and fear”.Now, in a new interview with The Cut, Meghan described the period of time just after giving birth.“I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter....
Queen Elizabeth's 'Mobility' Has Become an Issue as Health Woes Threaten More Cancellations

Queen Elizabeth's health is the biggest focus of the British Royal Family these days, with the monarch's duties requiring more and more changes to deal with her advancing age and health. The most recent change involves the appointment of the next prime minister for the U.K., with royal staff canceling the queen's return to London to welcome the new PM and complete her ceremonial duties.
