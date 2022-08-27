The Duchess of Sussex has recalled being “scared to go out” during the 2019 London premiere of The Lion King.Meghan has spoken before about the alleged racism she experienced while pregnant with her and the Duke of Sussex’s son, Archie. In a 2021 interview with Oprah, she explained that a big part of their decision to leave the UK was the tabloid racism that created a “toxic environment” of “control and fear”.Now, in a new interview with The Cut, Meghan described the period of time just after giving birth.“I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter....

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO