Orem school seeks donations in effort to teach bike riding
It’s as easy as riding a bike — at least, organizers hope it will be. Sharon Elementary School, a Title 1 school in Orem, is seeking funds to help each kindergartener learn to ride a bike. The school is in need of $6,000 to participate in the All...
Intermountain Healthcare announces donations to nonprofits
With the number of Americans diagnosed with mental health conditions on the rise, Intermountain Healthcare announced Tuesday that its local hospitals have donated over $600,000 to nonprofits supporting behavioral health this year. Intermountain American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Spanish Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital have all contributed money...
U-Talk: Is enough being done to help the homeless, or does the community need more resources?
“I absolutely believe they need to do more. It’s illegal in Provo to be homeless. The city prosecutes people who are homeless. They don’t accept them, it’s jail time. I would know, I’m one of them right now. This is the worst city in the world to be homeless in. They need more shelters and they need to understand that not all of us are junkies.” — Kelsey Morgan, Orem.
John Haws Baum
John Haws Baum of Orem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on August 23, 2022. Haws was born September 23, 1931 in Provo, Utah; the son of Newell Haws Baum and Emily Bingham Baum. He married Elaine Orme on August 20, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Elaine passed away in October 1999, and Haws was blessed to marry Joan Brower Clawson in October, 2000.
Barbara Jo Johnson Hirschi
Barbara Jo Johnson Hirschi was born November 29, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Benjamin Bruton Johnson and Beth K Mangum. She passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the age of 84. She was the eldest of three daughters. Her sister Bette Jean was born about two years later. Her beloved sister, Beverly Beth, was born in September of 1945. A few hours after delivering Beverly, Barbara’s mother Beth passed away. In May of 1946 Barbara’s father, Ben, married Cleo Stapley. With this union the family gained a mother and two brothers, Thomas Marvin Scott and James Darrel Vance.
Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer
Dr. Joseph Smith Brammer, 96, of Lindon, Utah passed away on August 22, 2022, born 1925. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am at the Battle Creek 1st Ward, 1250 East 200 South in Pleasant Grove, Utah on Saturday September 3, 2022. A viewing will be held at the same location at 9:30 am. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah. A full obituary is posted at www.walkersanderson.com.
FEMA awards Provo $50 million for aquifer recharging project
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced award recipients for more than $2.3 billion in grant funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. The BRIC program is only in its second year and communities must apply for a chance at receiving grant funding. The state of Utah...
Free fares on all Utah Transit Authority operations on Thursday and Friday
The wheels on the bus continue to go around at the Utah Transit Authority, but now folks who ride are going to get a financial reprieve and keep the air clean at the same time as UTA holds Free Fare for Clean Air days this Thursday and Friday. The fare...
Craig Roy Smith
Craig Roy Smith, 76, of Salem, Utah, passed away August 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah 84660 at www.walkermemorials.com.
Letter: Ethics needed in Orem City government
As I have watched the things that have happened in Orem’s city government, it seems apparent that some of our city officials are grouping together to promote a private agenda. The current agenda item is splitting Orem schools from Alpine School District. In my opinion, a mayor and city...
Orem City Council hears United Way assessment of community needs
Every two years or so, the United Way of Utah County does a community needs assessment. On Tuesday, a portion of the 2022 assessment was presented to the Orem City Council. Bill Hulterstrom, President and CEO of the United Way of Utah County, told the council that some concerns have changed drastically since the COVID-19 pandemic, and new ones have taken hold.
Young Lone Peak volleyball team rallies to top Salem Hills
Tuesday night was a not-so-subtle reminder that a couple of losses aren’t going to rattle the Lone Peak girls volleyball team. Last season, the Knights lost two early matches but went on to win the 6A state championship. On Tuesday, Greta Brown totaled 19 kills and Zoey Burgess added 12 as Lone Peak recovered from a first-set loss to win at Salem Hills 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17).
10th annual Utah Renaissance Faire to take place this weekend
Sharpen your sword and get your best costume ready, the 10th annual Utah Renaissance Faire will take place this Friday and Saturday. The fair is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and will be held at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park in Lehi on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
City celebrates 50th birthday of ‘Mapleton icon’
Mapleton City celebrated the 50th birthday of honorary firefighter Travis Boswell on Tuesday. Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said the city is blessed to have Boswell — doctors didn’t expect him to live past the age of five. “Travis was born in 1972 and at one year old...
Eagle Rally: Maple Mountain girls soccer overcomes early deficit, beats Wasatch
It could’ve been a recipe for disaster for the Maple Mountain girls soccer team. The Golden Eagles have had a good start to the 2022 season and were at home Tuesday night, hosting a Wasatch team with just one win so far. But no one has ever questioned the...
Sheriff’s Office promotes variety of available jobs
When law enforcement agencies come to mind, people often think of patrolling, arresting criminals and coming to aid in emergencies. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office does all of those things and more. There are currently about 370 employees with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, about 280 of whom are...
David John Lamb
David John Lamb, 61 of Provo, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:00 am in the Edgemont South Stake Center, 2950 North Canyon Road, Provo. Family and friends may visit Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, or Saturday morning at the Stake Center from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. A live webcast of services will be available online at www.walkersanderson.com where condolences and memories may be shared also.
Utah named best in nation for well-maintained bridges
Many of the bridges throughout the U.S. have seen better days. Plenty of them are in poor, and even worse, conditions. It appears, however, that Utah is a bridge builder in maintaining and sustaining these special byways. Whether owned by the Federal government or local jurisdictions, Utah’s long-term effort to...
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door visits
Many Utah County residents are familiar with the visits Jehovah’s Witnesses have made, going door-to-door sharing their beliefs and handing out the popular Watchtower and Awake publications. The COVID-19 pandemic put those visits in a holding pattern — until now. It was recently announced that Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume...
Roland Oliphant
Roland Elgin Oliphant, 93, passed away on August 24, 2022. He was the third of 11 children born to Elgin Oliphant and Lucy Druceal Toone on July 8, 1929, in Salt Lake City. He married Yvonne Joy Grinnell 26 Nov 1952 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Roland is a...
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
