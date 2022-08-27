ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Does a Cruise Cost?

With the rising cost of everything – including travel – cruise fares, some as low as $25 per person per night (based on double occupancy), seem like an incredible bargain. And they certainly can be, but the fares you see advertised online often don't include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages and more.
Carnival Has an Answer for Royal Caribbean's Biggest Ships

The cruise industry hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, but it's well on its way with passenger totals climbing. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) recently announced its 2024-2025 sailing schedule for its Regent Seven Seas line, as well as its line Away in Wonder, which will sail away for 150 days, visiting five continents and 25 countries.
Crews Strike Seaspan’s Tugboat Operations at Canada's BC Ports

The captains and other crew members aboard Seaspan’s tugboats which operate in the ports of British Columbia, Canada, walked off their jobs on Thursday, August 25, striking after their union failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with Seaspan. Concern was raised that the strike could impact operations at the Port of Vancouver, which has already been experiencing congestion and delays due to the increased container volumes as well as a shortage of trucks and congestion on Canada’s rail lines.
Things to Do in Saint Malo France (St Malo)

Saint-Malo (or St Malo) is a beautiful, walled port city in Brittany, France. This area of the Bretagne coast boasts the highest tides in Europe, with water that can rise 13m over the course of six hours. But visiting the amazing Saint Malo beach is not the only thing to do – there are lots of things to do in Saint Malo to make for a fantastic weekend visit.
Disney Wonder Sailing Delayed Due to Tugboat Strike

When you think of setting sail on a Disney Cruise, you may think of things like delicious and one-of-a-kind dining experiences, Broadway-caliber shows, exciting character interactions, and having a blast a Castaway Cay — Disney’s very own private island. What you may not think of is being stuck at your departure port because of a tugboat strike. However, that is exactly what happened to Guests aboard the Disney Wonder that was scheduled to leave from Vancouver, but the Guests aboard didn’t seem to mind.
