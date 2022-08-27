Read full article on original website
Cruise ship sails for Alaska after overnight delay in Vancouver due to tugboat strike
VANCOUVER — An Alaska-bound cruise ship set sail from Vancouver Monday after an almost daylong delay because of a tugboat strike sparked a flood of complaints from stranded passengers. The Celebrity Eclipse had been scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. Sunday, but Celebrity Cruises said the ship became stuck...
Crews Strike Seaspan’s Tugboat Operations at Canada's BC Ports
The captains and other crew members aboard Seaspan’s tugboats which operate in the ports of British Columbia, Canada, walked off their jobs on Thursday, August 25, striking after their union failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with Seaspan. Concern was raised that the strike could impact operations at the Port of Vancouver, which has already been experiencing congestion and delays due to the increased container volumes as well as a shortage of trucks and congestion on Canada’s rail lines.
Disney Wonder Sailing Delayed Due to Tugboat Strike
When you think of setting sail on a Disney Cruise, you may think of things like delicious and one-of-a-kind dining experiences, Broadway-caliber shows, exciting character interactions, and having a blast a Castaway Cay — Disney’s very own private island. What you may not think of is being stuck at your departure port because of a tugboat strike. However, that is exactly what happened to Guests aboard the Disney Wonder that was scheduled to leave from Vancouver, but the Guests aboard didn’t seem to mind.
