Accidents

Daily Mail

Van driver is thrown through the window of his vehicle before tumbling down the road in horror crash with an HGV - and somehow survives

A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction before getting to his feet and walking away. Heart-stopping footage shows the brutal collision in Ankara, Turkey, as the van driver waited at a crossroads before driving into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
BBC

Man dies after car submerges in Worcestershire bridge crash

A man has died after a car went off a bridge and landed submerged in the River Avon. It happened when two cars collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST. Ambulance crews attended and said a man in the submerged car was pulled from the...
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
rolling out

Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative

The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
TheDailyBeast

Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral

A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Daily Mail

Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading

Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Daily Mail

Young girl rushed to hospital with head injury after rollercoaster horror in which terrified children were left dangling '20ft in the air for 90 minutes' after ride suddenly stopped

Terrified parents clung on to their screaming children for 90 minutes after a rollercoaster broke down 20ft in the air, with one child being rushed to the hospital with a head injury. Horrified witnesses say young children were dangling from the ride at Pleasureland, in Southport, Merseyside on Saturday. A...
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he arrives at work in shock twist in investigation into the sudden death of an Outback Wrangler TV star, 33, in helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs

A senior Northern Territory policeman is facing a slew of charges believed to be related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that claimed the life of a TV star. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, was arrested upon his arrival at work at Darwin Police Station on Thursday morning.
Daily Mail

Eight-year-old grandson of British woman, 58, who was killed after plunging 65ft off a steep hillside while riding an e-scooter in Benidorm horror crash is in intensive care

The eight-year-old grandson of a British woman who died in a hillside crash in Benidorm is in intensive care, it has emerged. The 58-year-old woman was killed in the crash when the e-scooter she was riding plummeted 65ft over the steep terrain. It was initially reported that a young boy,...
NBC News

Video captures moment Ohio kidnapping suspect tries to stab police officer with pen

An Ohio kidnapping suspect tried to stab a police officer with a pen before he was quickly subdued, footage of the jailhouse attack revealed on Thursday. Reid Duran, 35, had agreed to be questioned on Monday after police encountered him at St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia, about 15 miles east of downtown Dayton, and he was taken to an interview room at the Xenia Justice Center, officials said.
