Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
