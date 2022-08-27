Read full article on original website
Mistakes happen in life. But if you’re continuing to make the same old charging mistakes when it comes to your smart phone, you could be throwing away money. As innocent and simple as charging may seem — what more is there to do than plug a charging cable into your phone, you may be wondering — the truth is a little more complex. Repeated negative charging habits can slowly diminish battery power and affect how well your phone operates. The sooner you get a handle on charging, the more likely you’ll have a smart phone that lasts you several years. These are the worst charging mistakes that are ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to tech experts.
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
Your iPhone battery shouldn’t zonk out six months after you purchased your expensive device. But the reality is: sometimes our iPhones refuse to hold a charge for longer than a few hours. And when that happens (assuming your phone isn’t actually old and doesn’t require a new battery), the best thing you can do is first try and figure out how you could be contributing to battery drainage. There are a number of common mistakes you could be making that are messing with your phone’s ability to maintain a charge — but the goods news is that each one of them can be remedied. Michael Jan Baldicana, SEO and Technical Content Specialist with Dream Chasers, outlines the three iPhone mistakes that are draining your battery.
A microphone is essential for any smartphone that lets you talk with someone or perform voice commands. However, after iOS 14 update, many users have reported that their Microphone frequently stops working. Generally, this problem occurs if your device is running on a buggy software version. Or you haven’t granted...
Smartphones today are supporting increasingly fast charging speeds, but some brands prioritize it more than others. We've already seen more than 120W charging on some Android phones, yet Samsung only allows 45W on its S22 Ultra while the mid-range Galaxy A series is limited to 25W. Although that's not slow...
Prices for these popular portable phone chargers start at under $20.
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
We could all stand to be a little more efficient at our desks. Getting organized and optimizing your workspace is difficult, so we’ve built this list. These gadgets and add-ons make it easy to make the most of your space. Ticktime Pomodoro cube desk timer. The Pomodoro timer method...
Looking for a new pair of earbuds? JBL is one of our favorite audio brands and right now the JBL Free II are down to their lowest price ever at $29.99 — a 70% discount off their original price of $99.95. This is even cheaper than Amazon.com. Buy JBL Free II $29.99 These wireless earbuds feature JBL’s signature bold, bass-forward sound, with easy pairing to let you stream music or take calls from your phone or laptop. Easily access your device’s voice assistant system so you can change songs, adjust volume and more, using just your voice. Unlike some bulky earbuds, these...
Unplug from outlet awkwardness with this handy end table from Amazon. Ps. they are now 15% off
Computational photography is a big thing these days. Not only when it comes to smartphones but also with software for the desktop using photos shot with a “real camera”. One particular area where it’s beneficial is noise reduction. It’s built into many smartphone camera apps automatically and it’s available for the desktop in applications like Noise Ninja and Topaz DeNoise AI, not to mention denoising features built into apps like Lightroom.
Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are tons of great smart locks, speakers, plugs, cameras, and more that clock in under $100 each. Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey or want to add a few cool products to your house, these seven devices have tons of functionality without the hefty price tags. Everything listed below costs less than $100, although most can be had for less than $50. Here are the best budget smart home devices of 2022.
With energy prices soaring, more of us are looking for all the free electricity we can get. While even the best portable solar panels and chargers aren’t powerful enough for heavy duty jobs like heating a water tank or running large appliances, they can easily keep phones, tablets and laptops charged up using nothing but sunshine.Though battery technology keeps improving, our gadgets are becoming more power-hungry, meaning the battery life of the average phone lasts just a single day. That means it’s more essential than ever to carry a back-up solar charger or solar panel when camping, going off-grid, or...
