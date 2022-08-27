Read full article on original website
Harrisburg man jailed on assault charge
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on a charge of assault at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Justin Michael Anderson stemmed from a call about him hitting a woman, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Police explain the wait to sound alarms with Friday’s double school safety incidents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police explained why officers did not publicly sound alarms on the same day staff spotted the lurking school suspect at two different schools. On Monday, the Sioux Falls School District sent a letter to parents and staff saying staff spotted a...
Sioux Falls woman charged for meth, more
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.
Sioux Falls teen cited for nicotine vape
LESTER—An 18-year-old from Sioux Falls, SD, was cited about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Lester on charges of first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The citing of Isaac Elisha...
South Dakota man convicted for lascivious acts with a child after release from registry
A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.
Security video helps catch man after alleged hit & run in Dell Rapids
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s video you certainly don’t see every day: doorbell security camera footage capturing one car slamming into another which then causes another collision. A doorbell security camera captured the video outside Robert Barse’s home in Dell Rapids. “There’s some skid marks...
No answers in S.F. shooting; Dell Rapids hit & run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Sioux Falls police are investigating a Sunday morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. Firefighters in...
George man jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old George man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Rock Rapids on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Michael Shane Rosene stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Nissa Altima for erratic driving on Highway 75 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Hawarden Man Sentenced To Prison For Lascivious Acts
Orange City, Iowa — A Hawarden man has been sentenced to prison for lascivious acts. According to Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, 63-year-old Robert Michael Schiefen of Hawarden will face a five-year prison term. Kunstle says that on May 17, 2022, Schiefen was brought to the Hawarden Police Department...
Charges pending for non-fatal car vs motorcycle crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a car and motorcycle crashed on I-90 late Monday morning. Authorities say preliminary information indicates around 11:30 a.m., the driver of the 2007 Honda Civic was eastbound on I-90 when the driver became distracted and rear-ended an eastbound 2003 Harley-Davidson Stryker Motorcycle.
Two arrested for alcohol under age, more
LITTLE ROCK—Two Luverne, MN, residents were arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Little Rock. The arrests of 19-year-old Hunter Lynn Baker and 20-year-old Johnathon Lee Heidebrink stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1998 Chevrolet Blazer that Baker was driving on Marsh Avenue near the 120th Street intersection about a mile north of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Family seeking answers after shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It has been over a week since Tunis Lomax was fatally shot close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls. His family says there is still a lot unknown about what happened. “Right now we are just still looking up to the...
Barn damaged in hit and run near Elkton
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run accident north of Elkton. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says sometime during the day Friday, a vehicle that was. driving north on 487th Ave left the roadway near 209th Street, drove across the yard of a residence and struck...
Name released in fatal McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash. DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District says an unauthorized man reportedly on school grounds has been located. The district sent that update to parents and guardians just less than two hours after first alerting families to the incident. The SFSD says that police are handling...
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office brings awareness to latest Snapchat scam
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay safe online as a Snapchat scam is reportedly circulating in the area.
Fatality identified in McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – A Rushmore, MN man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction zone when the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2022 Nissan Sentra.
Authorities identify victim killed in I-90 motorcycle crash near Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota. Terry DeNeui, 66, of Rushmore, Minn. died in Thursday morning’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Troopers say DeNeui was driving through...
Attorney General: Officers justified in August 9 shooting
Officers were justified in the August 9 shooting of a Sioux Falls man, the Attorney General's Office announced Friday.
