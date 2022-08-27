Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK star offers advice to those considering signing up to future series
Married at First Sight UK 2021 star Bob Voysey has some advice for anyone who is considering signing up for future series. The reality star sat down with Digital Spy to talk about what he would tell anyone who wants to join the show. "I think, and I say this...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
digitalspy.com
June Brown to be honoured as Dot is written out of EastEnders later this year.
Hopefully they do a Dot Week with quite a few returns from EE History. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at least they are finally listening to the people next up being back Chrissie Watts. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms dark story for Frankie Lewis ahead of exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air an upsetting storyline for Frankie Lewis as the character is getting ready to say goodbye to Albert Square. In upcoming scenes, Frankie (Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis) is excited to start her job as a teaching assistant, but is angered when Amy, Denzel and Nugget mimic her as she is signing to Esme.
digitalspy.com
First look at This is Us star in new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
A first look at This Is Us' Justin Hartley in new Netflix romance movie The Noel Diary has dropped, alongside a release date. The Christmas film will be out right in time for the festive season, naturally, with the release date confirmed for November 24. The movie follows an author...
digitalspy.com
Why Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville was chosen as the villain for Netflix's I Came By
Hugh Bonneville showcases a dark side that we're not used to seeing on screen in the new thriller I Came By. The director and co-writer of the Netflix thriller has now spoken about why he chose the Downton Abbey star for the lead role – which sees him play a retired judge who holds a very dark secret.
digitalspy.com
What do you think of the character Jada
I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer announces I'm A Celebrity special
The Masked Singer and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are set to join forces for a special episode celebrating Australian culture. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV survival reality show will return to its native camp in Australia this year. To mark the occasion, I'm a Celebrity and The Masked Singer will blend for a night, seeing celebrities dressed head to toe in extravagant outfits — kangaroos included, of course.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial
Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
digitalspy.com
ITV's Starstruck confirms Shania Twain will join judges' panel
Starstruck has revealed that Shania Twain is set to join the ITV show's panel for its second series, following the departure of Sheridan Smith. The country music icon is set to come on board alongside regular judges Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight and Jason Manford to judge the show, which sees contestants transform into music icons.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Wonder Man show on Disney+ bringing back Shang-Chi star
Marvel's Shang-Chi actor Sir Ben Kinglsey is set to return as Trevor Slattery for the upcoming Wonder Man series. According to Deadline, the actor will be reprising the role that he took on for Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and Iron Man 3 for the brand new series.
digitalspy.com
Why this popular House of the Dragon fan theory is wrong
House of the Dragon episode two spoilers follow. It's only episode two and already Viserys' plate is stacked sky-high – with problems from frictions at court to Daemon (Matt Smith) finding an ally in the spurned Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). No doubt his recent betrothal to Alicent (Emily Carey)...
digitalspy.com
Kate Ritchie fined, licence suspended after random breath test
Actor and presenter Kate Ritchie has been fined $600 and had her licence suspended for 3 months following a random breath test in Pagewood last Monday. Nine News reported she allegedly returned a reading of 0.06%, just over the legal limit. Very disappointing. Over the limit is over the limit....
digitalspy.com
(Agatha Christie's) Sven Hjerson
Was there any point to this? And I believe it's spread over 8 episodes. I felt that I should be one step ahead cos I actually knew who Sven Hjerson was, having read all of the books which included the Ariadne Oliver character, but I just couldn't get into it.
digitalspy.com
Britney drops 20 minute + tell all recounting her conservatorship
She starts out by saying that she's got a lot on her mind, and noting that while she's been offered lucrative deals for exclusive interviews - like with Oprah, for example, she says she finds that notion "irrelevant' and apparently thinks selling your story like that is tacky. She then...
