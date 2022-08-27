ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene

Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
EastEnders confirms dark story for Frankie Lewis ahead of exit

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air an upsetting storyline for Frankie Lewis as the character is getting ready to say goodbye to Albert Square. In upcoming scenes, Frankie (Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis) is excited to start her job as a teaching assistant, but is angered when Amy, Denzel and Nugget mimic her as she is signing to Esme.
What do you think of the character Jada

I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
The Masked Singer announces I'm A Celebrity special

The Masked Singer and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are set to join forces for a special episode celebrating Australian culture. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV survival reality show will return to its native camp in Australia this year. To mark the occasion, I'm a Celebrity and The Masked Singer will blend for a night, seeing celebrities dressed head to toe in extravagant outfits — kangaroos included, of course.
Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial

Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
ITV's Starstruck confirms Shania Twain will join judges' panel

Starstruck has revealed that Shania Twain is set to join the ITV show's panel for its second series, following the departure of Sheridan Smith. The country music icon is set to come on board alongside regular judges Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight and Jason Manford to judge the show, which sees contestants transform into music icons.
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines

With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
Marvel's Wonder Man show on Disney+ bringing back Shang-Chi star

Marvel's Shang-Chi actor Sir Ben Kinglsey is set to return as Trevor Slattery for the upcoming Wonder Man series. According to Deadline, the actor will be reprising the role that he took on for Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and Iron Man 3 for the brand new series.
Why this popular House of the Dragon fan theory is wrong

House of the Dragon episode two spoilers follow. It's only episode two and already Viserys' plate is stacked sky-high – with problems from frictions at court to Daemon (Matt Smith) finding an ally in the spurned Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). No doubt his recent betrothal to Alicent (Emily Carey)...
Kate Ritchie fined, licence suspended after random breath test

Actor and presenter Kate Ritchie has been fined $600 and had her licence suspended for 3 months following a random breath test in Pagewood last Monday. Nine News reported she allegedly returned a reading of 0.06%, just over the legal limit. Very disappointing. Over the limit is over the limit....
(Agatha Christie's) Sven Hjerson

Was there any point to this? And I believe it's spread over 8 episodes. I felt that I should be one step ahead cos I actually knew who Sven Hjerson was, having read all of the books which included the Ariadne Oliver character, but I just couldn't get into it.
Britney drops 20 minute + tell all recounting her conservatorship

She starts out by saying that she's got a lot on her mind, and noting that while she's been offered lucrative deals for exclusive interviews - like with Oprah, for example, she says she finds that notion "irrelevant' and apparently thinks selling your story like that is tacky. She then...
