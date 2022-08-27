ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped

Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now

Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets End Lower Again as Tech Stocks Drag

Investors braced for another stomach-churning session as stocks fell sharply in early trading Monday. However, unlike Friday, where losses accelerated as the day progressed, today's selling eased off. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's gloomy speech last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, seemed to have a lingering effect on Wall Street....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Futures Fly As Wall Street Looks Set To Rebound From 2-Session Losses — Twitter, Best Buy And These Stocks In Focus

U.S. stocks look set to see a turnaround on Tuesday, potentially reversing some of the losses incurred in the previous two trading sessions. Monday, the major averages fell for a second straight session, although they closed off the lows of the session. After a negative opening, the three key averages bottomed in late morning's trading but recouped some of the losses over the course of the session.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 273 companies set new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Athersys ATHX saw the most pronounced move, as...
STOCKS

