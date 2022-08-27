Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped
Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Hot Stocks Down Nearly 70% This Year That Could Set You Up for Blockbuster Growth
Twilio is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its solid position in the fast-growing cloud communications market. Matterport is stepping on the gas as it is taking advantage of the growing demand for "digital twins." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now
Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.
InvestorPlace
7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
Stock Market Today: Markets End Lower Again as Tech Stocks Drag
Investors braced for another stomach-churning session as stocks fell sharply in early trading Monday. However, unlike Friday, where losses accelerated as the day progressed, today's selling eased off. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's gloomy speech last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, seemed to have a lingering effect on Wall Street....
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
Worried About a Recession? Buy These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks.
These companies are beating the market this year.
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? Consider These 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
These quality companies can continue to perform for decades to come.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week
The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Nasdaq Futures Fly As Wall Street Looks Set To Rebound From 2-Session Losses — Twitter, Best Buy And These Stocks In Focus
U.S. stocks look set to see a turnaround on Tuesday, potentially reversing some of the losses incurred in the previous two trading sessions. Monday, the major averages fell for a second straight session, although they closed off the lows of the session. After a negative opening, the three key averages bottomed in late morning's trading but recouped some of the losses over the course of the session.
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
4 Small-Cap Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
Four of this Fool's top holdings, totaling more than 18% of his invested assets, are small-cap companies.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 273 companies set new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Athersys ATHX saw the most pronounced move, as...
